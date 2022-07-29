Cristiano Ronaldo considers ‘coming home’ to play in the Champions League

Novel involving the future of the Portuguese striker, who refuses to stay at Manchester United, continues

The novel about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo to be continued. One thing is certain, the Portuguese striker has no intention of staying in the Manchester United. And not to be left out Champions League even consider returning home.

According to the British portal The Athletic, Cristiano Ronaldo can reinforce the Sporting. The Portuguese team is classified for the group stage of the Champions League and that serves as fuel for CR7 say yes if a proposal comes in.

Also according to the publication, the striker’s manager, Jorge Mendes, would have even contacted the Sporting. The issue is that the team sees some cons in the business, such as, for example, the financial issue and a possible negative effect.

Cristiano Ronaldo earns around 30 million euros per season in Manchester united. Value that, I pay the pockets of the Sporting, is unrealistic. The coach Rúben Amorim also showed a certain fear with a possible coming of the star.

“TOCO”

The novel of the future Cristiano Ronaldo extends further and further. The 37-year-old Portuguese striker doesn’t want to stop playing Champions League it’s the united did not qualify for the next edition. Offered to giants like Bayern Munchen and Chelsea, was eventually refused. O Madrid’s athletic showed interest, but faces immense rejection by a large part of the crowd.