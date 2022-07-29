Cristiano Ronaldo responds to provocation by Atletico Madrid fans and complains about rumors

On social media, Cristiano Ronaldo responded to the provocation of fans of the Madrid’s athletic against your hiring. During a friendly between the Spanish club and Numancia, a group of fans carried banners and posters against the arrival of the Portuguese to the Colchonero team.

After becoming aware of the facts, Manchester United’s number seven, through a publication on Instagram, ‘responded’ to the protest of Atlético de Madrid fans. Cristiano commented on a post of a page with emojis of laughter in a post with the photo of the band of the fans of the Madrid team.

Cristiano Ronaldo laughed at Atletico fans (Photo: Reproduction)

In another post on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo took the opportunity to counter the rumors involving his future in a post that talked about the conversation that the striker had had with Manchester United last Wednesday.

– Impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise the press doesn’t make money. They know that if they don’t lie, they can’t get people’s attention. Keep it up that one day you hit (sic) on some news.

Cristiano Ronaldo refutes speculation (Photo: Reproduction)

In recent weeks, Atlético de Madrid has emerged as one of the possible destinations for the 37-year-old veteran. However, several fans were revolted by the possibility of hiring one of the biggest executioners of the club.

This Friday, during the presentation of Nahuel Molina, Enrique Cerezo, president of the Spanish club, reiterated that the club will not make a proposal for the Portuguese. With that, another club closes its doors to the ace.