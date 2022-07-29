Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out about the chance to leave United and accuses the press of lying | international football

Amid uncertainty about his stay at Manchester United, star Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed himself in an unusual way about the possibility of leaving the club. Involved in numerous rumors, the ace commented on a post from a fan page on Instagram to accuse the press of lying about his future.

– Impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise the press doesn’t make money. They know that if they don’t lie, they can’t get people’s attention. Keep going, one day you’ll get some news right – wrote CR7.

The post on the page “@cristianoronaldish” dealt with one of the speculations in the European press this week, which indicated that CR7 is “inflexible” and wants to leave United, who would have been warned of this by businessman Jorge Mendes.

The ace also commented on a post from another page that showed the Atletico Madrid fans protest against an alleged transfer of the Portuguese to the club. Shirt 7 posted laughing emojis in front of the demonstration.

Atleti is one of the clubs that has been linked to Cristiano Ronaldo, who would be looking to leave United to play in the Champions League this season. Despite being one of the great stars of world football, he would have few options to star in a transfer, as giants such as Chelsea and Bayern would have closed the doors to his signing.

Even Sporting, the club that revealed the ace two decades ago, started to be treated as a possibility by the European press. The businessman Jorge Mendes would be looking for a destination for his agent to be able to compete in the Champions, a tournament in which he is the greatest scorer in history. United, meanwhile, would be in an arm wrestling match to keep him.

Coach Erik Ten Hag has already said he would like to have CR7, and even Sir Alex Ferguson, the former coach responsible for signing the guy in 2003, would be in action to convince the player to stay. United could even loan the player out for a year, provided he renews his contract for another season – currently, the contract runs until the middle of next year.