Cruzeiro secures the stay of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral

Cruzeiro ensured the permanence of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral at Toca da Raposa. This Friday (29), shirt 1 signed an amendment to the contract, which lasts until the end of the 2024 season.

“Since my first interview, I said that I came here to try to build my story. It’s the beginning of a journey that I hope will be long, successful and that we will be able to achieve our goals,” stated Cabral.

Rafael Cabral arrived at Cruzeiro at the beginning of this season with the difficult mission of replacing Fbio. Head coach Paulo Pezzolano, in a short time, he won the admiration of the heavenly fans.

Cabral played 37 matches for the club in 2022 and conceded 48 goals. In a remarkable moment, the goalkeeper defended four shots in the penalty shootout against Remoat Independência, guaranteeing Cruzeiro’s classification in the Copa do Brasil.

“I came here very focused so that at the end of the year we can be together celebrating, and that’s what I think about every day when I get up. I’m very happy to be renewing the contract and to be able to continue wearing this shirt, which is a dream for me”, he concluded.

