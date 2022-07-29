Dakota Johnson vents furiously about being called to the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

In an interview for the vanity fair, Dakota Johnson broke the silence about being called to the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Johnson became the talk of social media during the trial due to a video of a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote. crime alliance.

In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he apparently explains his injury.

Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial, where the actor testified that Heard cut his fingertip with a bottle of vodka during an argument in 2015.

“I said, ‘For God’s sake, why? Why am I involved in this?” Johnson told Vanity Fair, and continued:

“I don’t remember that, but please get me out of it. Don’t let this go any further. Can you imagine, oh my God, if I was called to the witness stand? I can’t believe people are watching [o julgamento] like it’s a show. It’s like a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

cancel culture

Johnson did not comment further on the Depp and Heard trial, but reflected on “cancel culture” in general.

“What I struggle with in terms of cancel culture is the term cancel culture – the whole concept behind canceling a human being, as if it were a commitment.” No person will not make mistakes in their life.”

“The point of being alive is figuring it out. Hurting other people is not good. There are consequences to these actions. But the concept of the Twitterverse deciding if someone is suddenly gone is horrible, painful, and wrong. I think it will pass. I believe that people want to live in a better world, ultimately. Also, does Twitter make up 12% of the world? I mean, some of these people can’t even spell.”

Dakota Johnson is known for 50 Shades of Grey, The Beast, How to be Single and the lost daughter.

