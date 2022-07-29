DC League of Super Pets raises $2 million in preview

DC League of Super Pets, the new animated movie based on characters from DC Comics, grossed over $2 million at its US premiere.

The film started well at the box office with a performance of US$ 2.2 million On thursday. With most families waiting for the weekend to see the film, that number is expected to rise in no time.

DC League of Super Pets features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Superdogin addition to Kevin Hart as Ace the Batcão.

The film is directed by Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Almost Heroes) and Jared Stern (LEGO Batman: The Movie), arriving in Brazilian cinemas on July 28.

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as Superman, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) as Batman, Olivia Wilde (Tron: Legacy) as Lois Lane, Marc Maron (Joker) as Lex Luthor, Diego Luna (Rogue One) as Chip, and Kate McKinnon (Barbie) and Lulu are other main cast members.

When Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy band of animal shelters – Ace the Batcan; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.