Deepfake Anitta: Deepfake: understand the crime of which Anitta was a victim

This week, Anitta had her face placed in videos with sex scenes – a crime known as deepfake. Increasingly common on the internet and social networks, it causes enormous inconvenience to victims, and often ends up going unpunished. But after all, what is this? The lawyer Jose Estevam Macedo Lima, specialist in cybercrime, explains.

what is deepfake

Deepfake is nothing more than the replacement of one person’s face with another’s through Artificial Intelligence (AI), and there is also the possibility of lip sync and voice cloning. Remember those apps that became a fever for putting you in clips and scenes from famous movies? It’s basically the same thing, but with a much less “fun” purpose.

“This technology is not only a serious threat to the world in general, but it can change the destiny and course of a person’s life on a personal and corporate level, as well as the destiny and course of an entire company. It is important to highlight that, as it is a technology that distorts reality, through Artificial Intelligence (AI), with the objective of reproducing facts that never occurred and reaching one or more people, there is, for the time being, no specific legislation that regulates the theme in the country”, he explains.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has made headlines for becoming a victim of deepfake. Scartlett Johansson and Gal Gadot were some of the international personalities to see fake videos circulating with their faces.

And is it a crime?

Although there is no specific regulation for this type of resource – which allows applications that make the exchange to continue circulating – anyone who changes with the aim of harming someone is, yes, committing a crime. According to the expert, he can be blamed for slander, defamation and slander, provided for in articles 138, 139 and 140 of the Penal Code. The crimes of forgery of a private document, forgery and embezzlement, invasion of a computer device and interruption or disturbance of telegraphic, telephone, computer, telematic or public utility information, violation of copyright, disclosure of scene of sex, nudity or pornography and the recent crime of stalking or stalking.

With this, the victim is assured to seek the help of justice to remove the content from the platform where it was shared and try to locate those responsible, in addition to those guilty of transmitting the unauthorized images.