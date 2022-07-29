Disney denies that Bridgerton actor is in a Marvel series after including him in the cast list

They want to pretend that no one saw…

Last Saturday (23), during San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Studios announced a flurry of news about its future productions, including the Secret Invasion series. After the event, the company forwarded a press release claiming that Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page would be in the production. But it looks like it’s not quite like that (via CBM).

The production that will deal with a crisis Skrull has little information revealed and was not even highlighted in the recent panel. The Disney statement was intended to recap what little news has already emerged about the show, but ended up including too much information. Check out:

“’Secret Invasion’ stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos – characters who first met in ‘Captain Marvel’. Joining them will be Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Regé-Jean Page.”

All other first-time actors mentioned had been previously confirmed, with the exception of Regé-Jean Page. However, when the news sent by Disney was released by the press, the company decided to correct itself.

Disney contacted TV Line, one of the portals that publicized the news, to explain that the actor’s name had been included in the list by mistake. The official position is that there was a typo.

The justification is, at the very least, suspect. After all, how does one stumble over the exact keys that make up the name of a famous actor by accident? Most likely, if the actor is not really involved with the project, it is that Regé-Jean has closed a contract to participate in another production of Marvel Studio and they simply divulged his name in the wrong series. But we won’t find out the outcome of this mystery until the studio’s next big event.

Secret Invasion debut in the second quarter of 2023.

