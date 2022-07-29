DM has a scare at CT Rei Pelé and informs Lisca about possible ‘fan’ of embezzlement against Fluminense

Lisca hopes to be able to name at least three names from the list of athletes who are recovering

O Fish faces Fluminense next Monday (1), for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. The preparation for the duel that takes place in Vila Belmiroaims at technical changes designed by coach Lisca and the free week for training has the potential to make progress in cases of injuries in the squad.

In the work carried out this Thursday (28), at CT Rei Pelé, the Alvinegro medical department breathed a sigh of relief to see striker Rwan Seco resume activities, since last Wednesday he was out of training for having suffered a sprain at the beginning. of the week. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

Another news that raises hopes of a return soon is the fact that defender Luiz Felipe joins Maicon and Sandry in the physical transition work with the ball. However, Lucas Pires is still away from work with the ‘pelota’ and undergoes physical therapy. As well as Alex, who is recovering from a sprained right ankle, in specific actions inside the CT.

However, the range of doubts of coach Lisca is large, however, the most quoted to surprise and appear in the list of related are Sandry, Luiz Felipe and Alex. With that, Santos who goes to the field to face Fluminense should have the probable lineup: João Paulo; Madson, Luiz Felipe (Derick), Alex (Jair) and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.