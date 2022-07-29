Do you often use WiFi networks open to the public? Find out what can happen!

– Reading time: 1 minute –

Countless are the ways used to carry out cybercrimes, or the so-called digital crimes. Currently one of the focuses of these cybercriminals has been travelers, especially foreigners. These people have taken advantage of security flaws in online connections that are made available for free to invade and hack electronic devices.

To learn more about travelers who have their cell phones hacked while using public wifi, check out the full article!

The danger of public WiFi networks

According to recent research conducted by a cybersecurity company, one in four travelers have been hacked while using public WiFi during their travels. According to research on NordVPN, most attacks occurred on networks offered by airports, bus stations or train stations.

READ MORE: No internet on the street? Discover this app for free WiFi!

It is very common, in an international trip, mainly, to use the internet networks offered in the places, even more when the country’s chip was not acquired, or if there is no signal. For it is precisely this need that hackers take advantage of.

These cybercriminals have been setting up fake WiFi hotspots in places that are heavily frequented by tourists. By putting very convincing names, they end up acquiring access to several devices, which will soon become victims.

In addition to fake WiFi hotspots, hackers today are able to break into legitimate public Internet networks, see everything that people connected to it do, and thus steal passwords and personal information. These can be from social networks, to even your bank details.

READ TOO: Weak WiFi signal? Your home may have one of these 3 problems

how to protect yourself

One of the most effective ways to protect your devices online is by using VPN. According to the company’s own research, more than 78% of people do not use VPN while connected to any WiFi.

Protect your data by encrypting it, using VPN service, preventing third parties from intercepting your data over the network. Also, disable automatic connections, so your device will prevent you from spontaneously connecting to any public network you didn’t intend to.

Did you like this article? Check out several similar ones here at Travel Routes!