Dog gets emotional when he sees baby interaction for the first time and goes viral | went viral

The video hit the mark of 14 million views on Tik Tok and almost 10,000 comments from people from all over the world, thrilled with the puppy’s attitude.

In an interview with “The Dodo”, Vanora’s mother and Taco’s tutor said that the 3-year-old dog was always very careful and considerate with the baby.

“When we woke up in the middle of the night to feed her, he was there with us,” she said.

The mother said that when the golden realized that her sister was taking her first steps in the walker, he couldn’t contain himself! And even though he is very happy with the news, he is always very careful not to hurt the little one.