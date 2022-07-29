Don’t Worry Honey | Directed by Olivia Wilde, feature premieres at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Do not worry, deardirector Olivia Wilde’s long-awaited second feature, produced by New Line Cinema, will have its world premiere at 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The event’s director, Alberto Barbera, announced today that the film will be screened out of competition at the festival, which takes place from August 31 to September 10, 2022 in the Italian city.

Filmmaker Olivia Wilde — who will participate in the Festival, alongside Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine — said: “I am honored and thrilled with the world premiere of Don’t Worry Honey at the Venice Film Festival. When we dreamed of making this movie, we imagined Venice for our international premiere, and we can’t believe this is actually happening! From our cast — led by the formidable Florence Pugh and Harry Styles — to the design of this universe and its kinetic photography, the film was made to be seen in the collective experience of cinema. For us, this first screening at Venice’s beautiful Lido, in the presence of some of the most talented artists in international cinema, will be exciting. I’m looking forward to sharing Don’t Worry Dearest’s visceral tour of the world, starting with the Venice Film Festival, and I’d like to thank Alberto Barbera and the Biennale for the selection. This is truly a dream come true”.

O Venice International Film Festival is officially recognized by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers). The aim of the festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms – such as art, entertainment and industry – in a spirit of freedom and dialogue. The festival also organizes retrospectives and tributes to great artists as a contribution to a better understanding of the history of cinema.

About the movie Don’t Worry Honey

New Line presents Do not worry, deardirected by Olivia Wilde (“Outstanding”) and starring Florence Pugh (Oscar nominee for “Little Women”), Harry Styles (“Dunkirk”), Olivia Wilde (the yet-to-be-released “Babylon”), Gemma Chan (“Crazy Rich Asians” ), Kiki Layne (“The Old Guard”) and Chris Pine (“A Dinner Among Spies”).

Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky enough to live in the planned community of Victory, an experimental city that is home to the top-secret Victory Project workers and their families. The social optimism of the 1950s, championed by the company’s CEO Frank (Chris Pine) — a visionary coach of both corporate and personal life — underpins every aspect of life in Victory, a desert utopia.

While the husbands spend all day at the Victory Project, busy ‘developing cutting-edge materials’, their wives — including Frank’s elegant partner Shelley (Gemma Chan) — spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of the community. Life is perfect, with the needs of all residents met by the company, which only asks in return for discretion and unconditional commitment to Project Victory.

But when cracks in this idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something far more sinister lurking beneath an alluring facade, Alice can’t help but question what exactly is done at Project Victory and why. But how much is she willing to lose to expose what really happens in that paradise?

Audacious and provocative psychological thriller, with a stunning visual, Do not worry, dear it has electrifying direction by Olivia Wilde and intoxicating performances by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and an outstanding cast, tailored for the film.

Check out the trailer:

Don’t Worry Honey also stars Nick Kroll (“Next Stop: Apocalypse”), Sydney Chandler (“Pistol” series), Kate Berlant (“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”), Asif Ali (“WandaVision” series) , Douglas Smith (series “Big Little Lies”), Timothy Simons (series “Veep”) and Ari’el Stachel (the unreleased “Respect The Jux”).

Olivia Wilde directs the film from a screenplay by Katie Silberman (“Outstanding”), with a screenplay by Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke (“Chernobyl”) and Katie Silberman. Produced by Olivia Wilde, Katie Silberman, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee. Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke serve as executive producers.

The director’s artistic production team includes director of photography Matthew Libatique (“A Star Is Born,” “Black Swan”), a two-time Oscar nominee; production designer Katie Byron (“Outstanding”); the editor Affonso Gonçalves (“A Filha Perdida”); Oscar-nominated composer John Powell (“Jason Bourne”); music supervisor Randall Poster (“007 – No Time to Die”); and costume designer Arianne Phillips (“Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood”).

New Line Cinema presents the film Do not worry, dear, distributed internationally by Warner Bros. Pictures and scheduled to open in theaters in Brazil in September 22.

