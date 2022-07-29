Drew Barrymore shares advice given by ‘best friend’ Cameron Diaz

Drew Barrymore shares some super cool advice given by his best friend since the 90s, fellow panther Cameron Diaz.

Once a panther, always a panther!

Drew Barrymore admitted that her closest friend is none other than none other than Cameron Diaz. According to the actress’ new interview for people the biggest advice from the blonde to the redhead is this: Live sustainably.

I made a promise to Cameron Diaz that I will become the person she has influenced me to be my entire life. She influenced me to be environmentally conscious and live a sustainable lifestyle.”

“She’s been saying that to me since the ’90s. But when I really committed myself and started living that way, I saw the world differently and it made me put everything I had into action,” said Barrymore.

The actress also commented that, many years ago, Cameron was already attuned to the environmental issue, prioritizing care for the planet: “She was literally like, ‘Turn off the faucet when you’re brushing your teeth! Don’t leave it on!’ and she was like a big sister, taking care of me.”

DANCING IN THE RAIN

Actress Drew Barrymore recently went viral on social media by posting a video of herself taking a shower in the rain. In the video, she said the following: “Whenever you can, don’t miss the opportunity!”

And the reaction on social media was wonderful:

“This video is awesome and cool and I will fight literally anyone who makes fun of Drew Barrymore.”

not to be corny but this so sweet and im sure very healing for her inner child. she was forced to grow up so fast and went through so much as a child star im so glad shes so happy https://t.co/H1DVDKObbw — ethan hawke barb (@riverindale) July 20, 2022

“Not to be cliché but this is so sweet, and I’m sure it helps her take care of her inner child. She was forced to grow up so fast and went through so much as a child. I’m so glad she’s happy.”

