DxOMark: Motorola Edge 30 Pro does not impress in camera test and loses to iPhone 11

Motorola should be the first brand in the world to launch a phone with a 200 MP camera, but this high resolution should not impress until the manufacturer optimizes image processing. This Thursday (28), DxOMark published photography tests with the Edge 30 Pro, its current top of the line with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The French website gave the phone an overall score of 114, which is below average for smartphones in this category. The Edge 30 Pro lagged against older, cheaper models such as the Galaxy S20 FE (115 points), iPhone 11 (119 points) and Google Pixel 5 (120 points), but outperformed its predecessor by 9 points.

The Edge 30 Pro is equipped with a 50 MP (f/1.8) main camera with optical stabilization (OIS), a 50 MP wide-angle lens (f/2.2) and a 2 MP depth sensor lens. . The set is capable of recording 8K videos at 24 FPS with 10-bit color depth and HDR10+. According to the testers, the flagship delivery good exposure in photos in most light conditions. White balance is stable, so color deviations are rare. The depth sensor does a good job of helping the models stay in focus in the image. Noise and stabilization are well controlled in videos. On the other hand, the results are inconsistent. Exposure and autofocus can be excellent in one shot, but soon after, they can fail in a sequential shot. Despite the 50 MP, the digital zoom covers the quality of the photos and can make noise even more noticeable in various environments.

















The Edge 30 Pro’s major camera issues seem to be more frequent in low-light conditions. Color quantization has greater flaws in these cases and can cause photos and videos to lose detail. In recordings, by the way, the noise level is higher and the appearance of “washed-out colors” — that is, low saturation — is visible. It can be seen in the sample below that, in the right lighting conditions, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is capable of delivering results comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S22 — although there is room for improvement in dynamic range.

The following graph shows the relationship of autofocus accuracy to its speed. The Edge 30 Pro achieved good results in separating the model from the background without big errors in depth estimation and with good agility, but the Galaxy S22 is more agile and accurate in some conditions. The Edge 20 Pro was the most advantageous in this regard.

The Edge 30 Pro’s wide-angle camera benefits from the sensor’s high resolution, bringing a good level of detail to the center of the image. On the other hand, the distortion of the 14mm focal length causes the edges of the photograph to lose sharpness. Anyway, the top of the line has evolved compared to its predecessor. Look:

In videos, the Edge 30 Pro shows completely unstable white balance in unfavorable lighting conditions. The Edge 20 Pro has fewer variations, but the noise is more noticeable. Here, is another point for the Galaxy S22. Edge 30 Pro: Edge 20 Pro: Galaxy S22:

Despite not winning over the cameras, the cell phone showed good performance in the DxOMark screen analysis, and as much as this could indicate that the flagship it’s a good alternative for streaming, its audio test shows that the speakers aren’t the best. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro arrived in Brazil with a suggested price of R$ 6,499, but under contract with operators, the top of the line can be purchased for values ​​in the range of R$ 3,799. Its specifications include a 6.7-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, 12GB of RAM and a 4,800mAh battery with 68watt charging.

technical specifications





6.7-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with notch in hole, Gorilla Glass 3 and 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

12 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

60 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor 2 MP depth lens

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ready For 3.0 Mode

4,800mAh battery with 68W charging

Android 12 with My UX

