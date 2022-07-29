‘Eduardo and Monica’ is on Globoplay! See facts about the music that inspired the film | pop

“ Eduardo and Monica “, film inspired by the band’s music urban Legion , arrives at Globoplay this Friday, 7/29. The feature, which has Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone in the roles of the protagonists, tells the story of a couple in love “that was nothing like it” and that existed, yes, in real life. Did you know?

Check out these and other curiosities and references of “Eduardo and Mônica”!

1 of 8 ‘Eduardo e Mônica’: movie hits theaters on January 6, 2022 — Photo: Disclosure ‘Eduardo e Mônica’: movie hits theaters on January 6, 2022 — Photo: Disclosure

Eduardo and Mônica are inspired by a real-life couple, Leonice and Fernando Coimbra. They met Renato Russo in the 1980s, when he was still a young singer trying to make a living from the arts on the streets of Brasília. But today, the story is different: Fernando no longer plays button football and has become Brazil’s ambassador to Mexico, where the couple lives, and Leonice is an artist (perhaps still with some dye in her hair?).

2 of 8 Eduardo and Mônica are inspired by a real-life couple, Leonice and Fernando Coimbra — Photo: Instagram Eduardo and Mônica are inspired by a real-life couple, Leonice and Fernando Coimbra — Photo: Instagram

The film takes place in 1986, the same year as the release of the album “Dois”, by Legião Urbana, which contains the song. In the film, it is possible to see several references to the year, such as the phones, Gordard films and posters of famous actors of the time.

3 of 8 Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga in a scene from the movie ‘Eduardo e Mônica’ — Photo: Janine Braga / Publicity / Globo Filmes Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga in a scene from the movie ‘Eduardo e Mônica’ — Photo: Janine Braga / Publicity / Globo Filmes

Speaking of Godard, do you know who he was? The first gives you of Eduardo and Mônica took place at the cinema, where they had met to see a film by French director Jean-Luc Godard, famous for films such as “O Desprezo”, “Acossado” and “The Demon of the Eleven Hours”. In 1986, he released “The Rise and Fall of a Small Film Producer”. Was this the movie they watched?

4 of 8 Jean-Luc Godard, famous for films such as Contempt, Besieged and The Eleven O’clock Demon. — Photo: IMDB Jean-Luc Godard, famous for films such as Contempt, Besieged and The Eleven O’clock Demon. — Photo: IMDB

Look at this verse: “She liked Bandeira and Bauhaus, Van Gogh and Mutantes, Caetano and Rimbaud“. Only then do we count six cultural references that describe Monica’s taste. And we explain who is who:

Manuel Bandeira, Brazilian writer and poet;

Bauhaus is an English rock band, founded in 1978;

Rimbaud, French poet. He died at the age of 37;

Van Gogh was a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter;

Mutantes, Brazilian psychedelic rock band led by Rita Lee;

Caetano Veloso, Brazilian singer, was part of the Tropicália movement;

5 of 8 Caetano, Gil, Gal and Mutantes: Tropicalists who broke prejudices — Photo: TV Bahia Caetano, Gil, Gal and Mutantes: Tropicalists who broke prejudices — Photo: TV Bahia

The place of many romantic encounters of Eduardo and Mônica. Dona Sarah Kubitschek City Park is located in Brasília and was built in honor of the wife of Juscelino Kubitschek, former president and founder of Brasília. There, members of the Legião Urbana would meet to play guitar and compose.

6 of 8 Eduardo and Mônica — Photo: IMDB/ Reproduction Eduardo and Mônica — Photo: IMDB/ Reproduction

7 of 8 City Park, in Brasília — Photo: Tico Fonseca/Disclosure/Governo Distrito Federal City Park, in Brasília — Photo: Tico Fonseca/Disclosure/Federal District Government

Same director of “Faroeste Caboclo”

“Eduardo e Mônica” is not the first film inspired by a song by Renato Russo. In 2013, Fabrício Boliveira and Isis Valverde starred in “Faroeste Caboclo”, which tells the story of João de Santo Cristo. The feature was directed by René Sampaio, the same as “Eduardo e Mônica”. Is the “RussoVerso” coming?

Fabrício Boliveira, who gave life to João de Santo Cristo in “Faroeste Caboclo”, even makes a cameo in the feature. Pay attention to the party scene in Brasilia…