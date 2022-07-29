Elon Musk sells 75% of his stake in Bitcoin

It is not surprising to anyone that the fame of cryptocurrencies has grown considerably in recent years. And it seems that not even the billionaire Elon Musk was able to stay out of this. Yet.

Read more: Nubank unveils the cryptocurrency market with practical investment directly in the app

As per the recent news, Musk ended up selling a large portion of his holdings in the cryptocurrency.

Musk’s savings are estimated to be valued at $2 billion by the end of 2021, however, the company has sold 75% of the currency funds it owned, which equates to approximately $936 million today, according to an earnings report conducted in the second quarter of 2022.

But, it seems, in recent days the value of cryptocurrency has plummeted considerably, reaching 50% less than last year. Given this, it is easy to understand why the billionaire sold a large part of his holdings.

“The reason we sold a lot of our Bitcoin holdings was that we weren’t sure when the Covid lockdowns in China would be eased,” Musk said on a conference call. “Therefore, it was important for us to maximize our cash position given the uncertainty of Covid lockdowns in China,” he added.

Elon Musk is among the top cryptocurrency rankings. On several occasions he spoke on his social networks, causing commercial activity to move significantly.

In mid-February 2021, it was announced that there was an investment of approximately $1.5 billion in Bitcoin by Tesla, which caused a huge increase in demand for the coin.

However, it is necessary to remember that the value of Bitcoin is very fickle and rose to almost $70,000 only in November 2021, before starting to plummet again.