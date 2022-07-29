Emily in Paris Season 3 releases updates, cast, footage, behind-the-scenes photos and more

Emily in Paris Season 2 was one of Netflix’s most anticipated shows of 2021, and it didn’t take long for fans to delight in the new episodes. Now the wait is for Emily in Paris session 3.

Season two premiered on Netflix on December 22, just in time for viewers to flock to the Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series over the holiday break. Taking the love triangle cliffhanger from the season 1 finale, Emily in Paris season two throws Emily at rock bottom, both at work and in her personal relationships. The season finale perfectly sets up another soul-searching season for the title character.

Below, we share everything we know so far about Emily in Paris session 3!

Will there be an Emily in Paris in season three?

On January 10, Netflix announced that Emily in Paris The third season has been officially renewed. But that’s not all the good news from Emily that Netflix had to share. The streamer also announced Emily in Paris would return for season 4.

Typically, Netflix announces renewals within a month of a show’s release, but lately renewals have been mixed. Netflix announced Emily in Paris season 3 (and 4!) less than a month after the second season premiered. Of course, the show’s future beyond the two-season renewal has not been decided.

Emily in Paris Season 3 release window

Since Emily in Paris season two premiered a little over a year after the series premiered, it’s safe to assume that Emily in Paris season three will follow suit. We know that Season 3 is already filming and it started in early June 2022. That means there’s a good chance we’ll see Season 3 premiere in the first half of 2023.

Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast

Netflix has confirmed that Lucien Laviscount will return to play Alfie in season three. Even better: Laviscount has been cast as a series regular, which means he’ll have a full-time role in the new season.

Aside from Laviscount, we can assume all the main characters will be back for Season 3. Here’s the season 2 main cast that we hope will return:

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Camille Razat as Camille

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

In addition to the main cast, Emily in Paris also features an impressive recurring cast. Some waits from the last two seasons may return yet again for season three, and new characters (okay, love interests) feel like a lock to come back next season.

Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler

Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault

Kevin Dias as Benoit

Certainly, Emily in Paris Season three will also welcome new recurring and guest cast members. Maybe Mindy’s father will finally show up to mend their rocky relationship. Stay tuned for more Emily in Paris casting news.

Emily in Paris Season 3 filming updates and behind-the-scenes photos

We have good news for Netflix Original fans! As mentioned earlier, season 3 of Emily in Paris is indeed filming. Lily Collins used her Instagram account on June 1st to share a new photo of her and Ashley Park to mark the start of production. In the caption, she wrote: “Gathered in Paris! Let the filming of season 3 begin!…” See the post below!

Ashley Park also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her time in Paris, and recently posted a series of photos with her co-stars Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat. It looks like they are having fun! Check it out below:

Emily in Paris Season 3 Synopsis

Based on what happened in Season 2’s shocking finale, we can understand a little bit of what we can expect from the following season. Without giving away major spoilers, Emily will make a life-changing decision about her professional and personal future in Paris. In the process, she will be effectively altering the course of her relationships with Gabriel and Alfie.

Of course, there will be a lot more laughs, drama and dazzling fashion in Emily in Paris season 3 now that Sylvie has left Savoir on her own and Mindy has found a solid foundation for her singing career (and love life!). But what’s next for Emily?

let’s share more Emily in Paris Season 3 news and more as announced!

