Emmys 2022: Star Plus Nominees

Emmy Awards is the award that recognizes television programs and professionals, being one of the most important awards in the artistic world.

This year, the award reaches its 74th edition, and will take place on September 12th. In the list of nominees we find great successes of the main streamings, and among the nominees in the main categories of the award, several titles are present in the Star Plus catalog, such as Only Murders in the Building, American Crime Story and The Dropout.

Here are the indications of the Disney streaming:

Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the BuildingSource: IMDB

With 17 nominations, the series starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin is a mystery comedy that follows the 3 strangers, all obsessed with the same podcast. true crimewho decide to start their own production after a suspicious murder in the building where they live.

Among the nominations, the nominations for Best Comedy Series and 4 nominations in the acting categories stand out, in addition to also appearing in the categories of Direction, Production and Screenplay.

What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the ShadowsSource: IMDB

What We Do in the Shadows was nominated for 7 categories at the 2022 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and several recognitions in the technical categories of Costume Design, Sound Editing and Screenplay.

The series, which mixes comedy with satire and a little horror, follows vampires who have lived on Staten Island for more than a century and the mishaps of their daily lives.

dopesick

dopesickSource: IMDB

This drama miniseries is inspired by the book of the same name, and features a doctor, Michael Keaton, who is concerned about the significant increase in patients dying from opioid overdoses.

dopesick received nominations in the Editing, Photography, Directing categories and 6 nominations in the Miniseries or Movie acting categories.

The Dropout

The DropoutSource: IMDB

With 6 nominations, the miniseries led by Amanda Seyfried is based on the podcast of the same name, and tells the story of fraud by Theranos and American businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes.

In addition to being nominated in the Best Miniseries or Movie category, The Dropout also received nominations for Direction, Screenplay, Casting and Best Actress (Seyfried).

Pam & Tommy

Pam and TommySource: IMDB

Anyone who was a teenager or adult in the 90’s will remember the romance of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, which took over the gossip magazines at the time. Their relationship became even more evident after a sex tape recorded by the couple was stolen and made available on the internet.

Pam & Tommy tells the story of that moment that forever defined the career of Pamela Anderson, who suffered great retaliation from the media at the time. Starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, the miniseries received 10 nominations, including Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, Best Actor and Best Actress.

American Crime Story: Impeachment

American Crime Story: ImpeachmentSource: IMDB

Created by Ryan Murphy, who is also behind American Horror Story and Gleethe edition Impeachment in American Crime Story tells the story of Bill Clinton as president of the United States and the scandal of his relationship with Monica Lewinsky, which was the trigger for the politician to leave the country’s highest office.

With 5 nominations, 3 in the Makeup and Hair categories, the miniseries deserves to be highlighted for telling the story of the experiences of the women who were at the center of the scandal.

