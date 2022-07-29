“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” and the best movies to watch at home







Photo: Publicity/A24 / Modern Popcorn

The indie multiverse arrives at digital video stores. This week’s movie lineup highlights the year’s biggest independent “blockbuster”: “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time,” an action fantasy film that has become critically acclaimed. There is also the biological bizarreness of David Cronenberg, a chilling Thai horror, two Brazilian productions and several award-winning films, especially “The Worst Person in the World”, which was nominated for almost 100 awards, including two Oscars, and won 22. times.

Check below the weekly suggestion of the 10 best releases to program your home cinema.

| EVERYWHERE EVERYWHERE AT THE SAME TIME | VOD*

The biggest hit in the history of indie studio A24 (from films like “Midsommar” and “Ex Machina”), the sci-fi with a 95% approval from the American critics on Rotten Tomatoes tells the story of a mother of a family exhausted by the difficulty of paying. her taxes, when she discovers the existence of the multiverse and many versions of herself in different realities.

Not only that: one of her otherworldly husbands reveals to her that the fate of the multiverse is in her hands. And to prevent the end of all worlds, the character played by Michelle Yeoh (“Star Trek: Discovery”) will need to embody the abilities of the totality of her versions to face Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween”) and other dangerous threats that await her. on your mission.

The cast also highlights Ke Huy Quan (who was the Short Round boy from “Indiana at the Temple of Doom”) as Yeoh’s husband, Stephanie Hsu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) as his daughter and the veteran. James Hong (“Forbidden Neighborhood Adventurers”), among others. Script and direction are by the Daniels, pseudonym of the duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (both from “A Corpse to Survive”), and the production is already considered cult.

| CRIMES OF THE FUTURE | MUBI

The bizarre sci-fi marks director David Cronenberg’s return to the biological horrors of his early career – and even the effects feel period, without any computerized treatment. Centered on biological mutations and body art performances, the film draws more attention for its subversive ideas – phrases like “surgery is the new sex” – and for its decadent setting – in a future where everything seems old, without computers or cell phones – than by the plot, as nonsense as that of “Videodrome” (1983) and with many loose ends without resolution.

In this future where technology seems alien, people are spontaneously mutating, with the emergence of new internal organs. The protagonist, played by Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”), is a performer known for transforming his body into a spectacle, extracting, with the help of his wife (Léa Seydoux, from “007 – No Time to Die”), his own mutations. in front of an ecstatic audience.

He is also a volunteer assistant to a bureaucratic organization created to catalog the emergence of new organs – and his unique biology delights the two in charge of this process, played by Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Don McKellar (“Essay Against Blindness”). . As if that wasn’t enough, he’s secretly still a police informant. He infiltrates pro-mutation revolutionaries, pretending to allow his performances to become platforms for the next phase of human evolution.

| THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD | VOD*

The most awarded work by the Danish writer Joachim Trier (“Stronger Than Bombs”), winner of 19 international awards, nominated for two Oscars (Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film) and with 97% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, follows a woman who approaches 30 with an existential crisis. Several of her talents have been wasted and her boyfriend is pushing for them to settle down. One night, she crashes a party, meets a charming man and throws herself into a new relationship, hoping to find a different perspective on her life.

Highly praised for her performance, the Norwegian Renate Reinsve (“Oslo, 31 August”) was consecrated as Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival.

| DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA | LIVE PLAY, VOD*

The second film based on the British series brings back most of the original cast in a plot that is literally cinematic, as it shows the production of a film on the Crawley family property. In their return to the screen, the characters also embark on a summer trip, after the Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith) inherits a villa on the French Riviera – and leaves everyone curious to discover the mystery behind this inheritance. And in addition to filling the screen with the splendorous landscape of the French coast, the plot also includes a wedding.

The script is by Julian Fellowes, who directed the period series between 2010 and 2015, and the direction is in charge of the filmmaker Simon Curtis (“Seven Days with Marilyn”).

| THE MEDIUM | LIVE PLAY, VOD*

Far from being a Hollywood horror, “The Medium” is a scary story based on Thai spirituality. Director Banjong Pisanthanakun is a specialist in the genre, responsible for the hit “Spirits” (2004), which became a franchise, and several other horrors made in Thailand. His approach closely follows the “found footage” school (more “Cannibal Holocaust” than “The Blair Witch Project”), with a team of (fake) documentary filmmakers mobilized to accompany an exorcism with rituals very different from those presented in the Catholic terrors.

In the plot, Nim, an important psychic who lives in northern Thailand, notices increasingly sinister behavior in her young niece Mink, indicating that perhaps she is being possessed by an ancient evil entity. The psychic soon discovers that the young woman is a victim of something that happened in her family many years ago. And the camera shake makes everything much more realistic and chilling.

| THE SUSPECTED | LIVE PLAY, VOD*

Glória Pires was awarded at the last Gramado Festival as Best Actress for her performance in this film, in which she plays a policewoman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. As she comes to terms with her retirement, the investigation of her latest case uncovers a scheme that could make her a suspect in murder. Soon, she realizes that she will need to find the real culprit, as she fights memory lapses and refuses advice to take it easy.

Globo soap opera director Pedro Peregrino made his film debut in front of this crime thriller, which was written by two experienced screenwriters, Newton Cannito (“Bróder”, “Reza a Lenda”) and Thiago Dottori (“VIPs” and “Turma da Mônica: Laços”), in partnership with the producer Fernanda De Capua (“Domingo”).

| LIE INFLUENCE | STAR+

Written and directed by actress Quinn Shephard (“Midnight Sun”), the comedy follows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch, “Zoeyland: Double Tap”), an aspiring writer who is virtually invisible with no romantic prospects or followers. on the social networks.

When she decides to pretend to be a digital influencer to leverage her social status, simple and innocent montages to show her in Paris turn into her worst nightmare. This is because the French capital becomes the scene of an attack, making Danni the main character in the media about what happened. Amassing fame and followers as a fake survivor of the deadly attack, she finds herself entangled in a fiction far greater than she ever imagined.

The cast also highlights an unrecognizable Dylan O’Brien (“Love and Monsters”), very blond and tattooed, as well as Embeth Davidtz (“The Morning Show”), Sarah Yarkin (“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”), Brennan Brown ( “Chicago Med”) and Karan Soni (“Deadpool”).

| MY VACATION WITH PATRICK | MUBI

The comedy won the César (the French Oscar) for Best Actress for Laure Calamy. The story itself is typical of the country’s cinema, accompanying a farce between lovers. Calamy plays the lover teacher of the father of one of his students, who decides to meet him “by coincidence” on vacation with his wife and son. The tour of the bucolic location, however, involves an uncooperative donkey (the animal, not the husband).

Loosely inspired by a late 19th century short story by Robert Louis Stevenson, “My Vacation with Patrick” is the second film directed by Caroline Vignal, released 20 years after the filmmaker’s debut with “Les Autres Filles” (2000).

| THE PARTY | MUBI

The British comedy mocks the intellectual left with scathing humor and black-and-white photography, but it divides opinions – perhaps because the intellectual left didn’t like to recognize itself in the frame of filmmaker Sally Potter (“Ginger & Rose”). Even those who disdain, give their arm to cheer for the interpretation of Patricia Clarkson (“The Bookstore”), who steals the scenes as a guest at the title party, held by the character of Kristin Scott Thomas (“The Fate of a Nation”) to commemorate his appointment to political office. Clarkson won the BIFA, the award for British indie cinema.

| BEARD, HAIR AND MUSTACHE | NETFLIX

Former BBB Lucas Penteado plays Richardsson, a young man who finishes high school and enters the phase of figuring out what to do with his own life. Although her mother (Solange Couto) has big dreams for her future, he wants to get a haircut at Saigon, a salon she manages that is facing a financial crisis in the Penha neighborhood of Rio.

With no support from his mother, he seeks to fulfill his dream on his own, getting involved in various confusions, while spreading stylish cuts throughout Rio de Janeiro.

Directed by Rodrigo França (“Como Esquecer um Grande Amor”) and Letícia Prisco (assistant director of “Minha Mãe é uma Peça 3”), and the cast also includes Juliana Alves, Rebecca, MV Bill, MC Carol, Yuri Marçal , Jeniffer Dias, Sérgio Loroza and Neuza Borges.

* VOD (video on demand) releases can be rented individually on platforms such as Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Prime Store and YouTube, among others, without the need for a monthly subscription.