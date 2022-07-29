Fenerbahce announces deal to sign Luan Peres

Fenerbahçe have announced a beginning agreement with Olympique de Marseille to sign Luan Peres, formersaints. The defender will arrive in Istanbul, Turkey, this Thursday to undergo medical examinations and finalize the transfer process.

“Our club has reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Luan Peres with Olympique de Marseille. The player will come to Istanbul later today to continue the medical examinations and transfer processes”, published the Turkish club on social media.

Bilgilendirme Kulübümüz, Marsilya Forması giyen Luan Peres’in transferi için Fransız Kulübü ile prensip anlaşmasına varmıştır. Oyuncu sağlık kontrolleri ve transfer sürecini devam ettirmek için bugün akşam saatlerinde İstanbul’a gelecektir. Kamuoyunun bilgisine sunarız. pic.twitter.com/dGsAyC20ue — Fenerbahce SK (@Fenerbahce) July 28, 2022

It is worth remembering that Fenerbahçe, commanded by ex-Flamengo Jorge Jesus, was eliminated from the Champions League in the preliminary stages. The team was defeated 2-1 by Dynamo Kiev, at home, in extra time.

In Brazilian football, Luan Peres gained prominence at Santos. Between 2019 and 2021, the 28-year-old defender participated in 90 games and was part of the Libertadores vice-champion team in 2020. He also defended the colors of Fluminense, Ponte Preta, RB Brasil, Santa Cruz and Portuguesa.

After leaving Peixe, Luan Peres went to Olympique de Marseille, where he was commanded by Jorge Sampaoli, his first coach at Santos. At the French club, he played 50 matches and helped the team to qualify for this season’s Champions League.

Leave your comment