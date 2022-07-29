Film Schedule from July 30th to August 5th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 30th of July to the 5th of August.

Saturday, 07/30/2022

owl II

The guest

Original Title: The Guest

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Adam Wingard

Cast: Dan Stevens, Maika Monroe, Leland Orser, Sheila Kelley, Brendan Meyer, Lance Reddick

Class: Suspense

Soldier arrives at the Peterson family home claiming to be a friend of their son, who was killed in action. But slowly, deaths begin to happen and he shows his intentions.

Saturday Session

Independence Day

Original Title: Independence Day

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1996

Director: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Will Smith, Randy Quaid, Mary Mcdonnell, Robert Loggia.

Class: Science Fiction

The earth is invaded by aliens, giant ships hover over important cities, destroying monuments and killing millions of people.

supercine

Footloose – Contagious Rhythm

Original Title: Footloose

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Craig Brewer

Cast: Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough, Dennis Quaid, Andie Macdowell, Miles

Teller, Ray Mckinnon

Class: Musical

Young man moves to a small town where dancing is forbidden. He faces the local reverend for dancing and for dating his daughter.

owl I

indomitable bravery

Original Title: True Grit

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Ethan Coen/Joel Coen

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin, Barry Pepper,

Dakin Matthews

Class: Adventure, drama

14-year-old girl’s father is murdered in cold blood. Seeking revenge, she decides to hire a drunken sheriff to go after the killer.

Sunday, 07/31/2022

owl II

Crossed Stories

Original Title: The Help

Country of Origin: American/Indian/Arabic

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Tate Taylor

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ahna O’Reilly,

Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone

Class: Drama

In the 1960s, young Skeeter wants to be a writer. She interviews the region’s black women, who work in raising the children of the white elite, and portrays segregation.

Maximum temperature

the lighthouse keepers

Original Title: The Lighthouses

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Roberto Santucci

Cast: Antônio Fragoso, Maurício Manfrini, Cacau Protásio, Danielle Winits

Class: Comedy

Four co-workers are scheduled to enjoy the long holiday at a beach house and, arriving there, discover that they have gotten into a tremendous robbery.

Major Sunday

Kickboxer – Revenge

Original Title: Kickboxer: Vengeance

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: John Stockwell

Cast: Dave Bautista, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Gina Carano, Alain Moussi,

Sara Malakul Lane, Georges St-Pierre, TJ Storm, Darren Shahlavi, Matthew Ziff, Sam Medina, Daneya Mayd

Class: Action

A kickboxer is out to avenge his brother’s death.

movie theater

Thirteen Men and a New Secret

Original Title: Ocean’s Thirteen

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Al Pacino; Andy Garcia; Brad Pitt; Elliott Gould; George Clooney; Matt Damon

Class: Adventure

With Reuben in the hospital, Danny Ocean, Rusty Ryan and their troupe once again come together to start a revenge plan.

Tuesday, 08/02/2022

Afternoon session

The Last Song

Original Title: The Last Song

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Julie Anne Robinson

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Bobby Coleman, Nick Searcy, Kelly

Preston, Greg Kinnear

Class: Romantic Drama

Daughter of divorced parents is still angry with her father for the separation until the day her mother decides to send her to spend the summer with him.

Wednesday, 08/03/2022

Afternoon session

passion for rent

Original Title: The Perfect Man

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2005

Director: Mark Rosman

Cast: Hilary Duff, Heather Locklear, Chris Noth, Amy Acker, Mazin Elsadig

Class: Comedy

In Rent Crush, Holly is tired of moving every time her mother, Jean Hamilton, breaks up with a new boyfriend.

Special Cinema

Rensga Hits!

Original Title: Rensga Hits!

Country of Origin: Brazil

Year of Production: 2022

Director: Carol Durão; Leandro Neri

Cast: Alice Wegmann, Lorena Comparato, Alejandro Claveaux, Mouhamed Harfouch, Maurício Destri, Deborah Secco, Fabiana Karla

Class: Drama

Raíssa, is a young and talented songwriter. On her path to success, she must come across intrigue, challenges, new friendships and even a new love.