Film Schedule from July 30th to August 5th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 30th of July to the 5th of August.
Saturday, 07/30/2022
owl II
The guest
Original Title: The Guest
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Adam Wingard
Cast: Dan Stevens, Maika Monroe, Leland Orser, Sheila Kelley, Brendan Meyer, Lance Reddick
Class: Suspense
Soldier arrives at the Peterson family home claiming to be a friend of their son, who was killed in action. But slowly, deaths begin to happen and he shows his intentions.
Saturday Session
Independence Day
Original Title: Independence Day
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1996
Director: Roland Emmerich
Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Will Smith, Randy Quaid, Mary Mcdonnell, Robert Loggia.
Class: Science Fiction
The earth is invaded by aliens, giant ships hover over important cities, destroying monuments and killing millions of people.
supercine
Footloose – Contagious Rhythm
Original Title: Footloose
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Craig Brewer
Cast: Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough, Dennis Quaid, Andie Macdowell, Miles
Teller, Ray Mckinnon
Class: Musical
Young man moves to a small town where dancing is forbidden. He faces the local reverend for dancing and for dating his daughter.
owl I
indomitable bravery
Original Title: True Grit
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Ethan Coen/Joel Coen
Cast: Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin, Barry Pepper,
Dakin Matthews
Class: Adventure, drama
14-year-old girl’s father is murdered in cold blood. Seeking revenge, she decides to hire a drunken sheriff to go after the killer.
Sunday, 07/31/2022
owl II
Crossed Stories
Original Title: The Help
Country of Origin: American/Indian/Arabic
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Tate Taylor
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ahna O’Reilly,
Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone
Class: Drama
In the 1960s, young Skeeter wants to be a writer. She interviews the region’s black women, who work in raising the children of the white elite, and portrays segregation.
Maximum temperature
the lighthouse keepers
Original Title: The Lighthouses
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Roberto Santucci
Cast: Antônio Fragoso, Maurício Manfrini, Cacau Protásio, Danielle Winits
Class: Comedy
Four co-workers are scheduled to enjoy the long holiday at a beach house and, arriving there, discover that they have gotten into a tremendous robbery.
Major Sunday
Kickboxer – Revenge
Original Title: Kickboxer: Vengeance
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: John Stockwell
Cast: Dave Bautista, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Gina Carano, Alain Moussi,
Sara Malakul Lane, Georges St-Pierre, TJ Storm, Darren Shahlavi, Matthew Ziff, Sam Medina, Daneya Mayd
Class: Action
A kickboxer is out to avenge his brother’s death.
movie theater
Thirteen Men and a New Secret
Original Title: Ocean’s Thirteen
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Cast: Al Pacino; Andy Garcia; Brad Pitt; Elliott Gould; George Clooney; Matt Damon
Class: Adventure
With Reuben in the hospital, Danny Ocean, Rusty Ryan and their troupe once again come together to start a revenge plan.
Tuesday, 08/02/2022
Afternoon session
The Last Song
Original Title: The Last Song
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Julie Anne Robinson
Cast: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Bobby Coleman, Nick Searcy, Kelly
Preston, Greg Kinnear
Class: Romantic Drama
Daughter of divorced parents is still angry with her father for the separation until the day her mother decides to send her to spend the summer with him.
Wednesday, 08/03/2022
Afternoon session
passion for rent
Original Title: The Perfect Man
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2005
Director: Mark Rosman
Cast: Hilary Duff, Heather Locklear, Chris Noth, Amy Acker, Mazin Elsadig
Class: Comedy
In Rent Crush, Holly is tired of moving every time her mother, Jean Hamilton, breaks up with a new boyfriend.
Special Cinema
Rensga Hits!
Original Title: Rensga Hits!
Country of Origin: Brazil
Year of Production: 2022
Director: Carol Durão; Leandro Neri
Cast: Alice Wegmann, Lorena Comparato, Alejandro Claveaux, Mouhamed Harfouch, Maurício Destri, Deborah Secco, Fabiana Karla
Class: Drama
Raíssa, is a young and talented songwriter. On her path to success, she must come across intrigue, challenges, new friendships and even a new love.