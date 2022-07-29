Films and series that explore space – 07/29/2022 – Illustrated

marathon A guide with tips for movies and series to watch on streaming

Ever since “Journey to the Moon”, directed by Georges Méliès in 1902 (yes, 1902), cinema has loved exploring space. But just getting to the moon doesn’t seem so fictional anymore, unless it’s to settle in a base close to the Sea of ​​Tranquility.

The selection below shows some journeys even further afield, often motivated by the scarcity of natural resources on Earth. The list tried to leave out the obvious and varied spinoffs of “Star Trek” or “Star Wars”… and almost succeeded.

Ad Astra – Towards the Stars

In a future in which the Moon is already abundantly populated by Earthlings, an astronaut receives a mission and goes to the end of the solar system to unravel a mystery that threatens life on Earth and may be related to an unsuccessful mission in the past, manned by the your father. Brad Pitt plays the lone traveler in a film directed by James Gray. Read the review on Sheet.

Available on Star+ (123 min.)

Alien, the Eighth Passenger

Before returning to Earth, a mining ship deviates from its route to investigate a signal received from an asteroid. There, one of the seven crew is attacked by a creature and returns to the ship with the alien embryo, putting everyone in danger. The first film, from 1979, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver, became a classic and yielded several sequels, all available on the same streaming, including “Prometheus”. Read the review on Sheet

Available on Star+ (117 min.)

away

An American astronaut (Hilary Swank) is asked to command the first three-year international manned space mission to Mars, leaving her husband and teenage daughter behind. Early on, an accident on the spacecraft jeopardizes the astronauts’ trust in the commander. At the same time, her husband suffers a stroke, after all, little misfortune is nonsense. Read the review on Sheet.

Available on Netflix (1 season)

Gravity

Two American astronauts are in orbit for a seemingly simple mission: to fix the Hubble Space Telescope. However, an explosion from a Russian satellite causes a shower of debris, which hits the pair and leaves them adrift. The script for Alfonso Cuarón’s space drama is simple, but the images are fantastic. And having Sandra Bullock and George Clooney in the cast doesn’t hurt. Read the review on Sheet.

Available on HBO Max (95 min.)​

My enemy

At the end of the 21st century, countries are at peace on Earth (calm down, it’s fiction) and turn their efforts to space exploration. However, they come into conflict with an alien race called the drac. After a “Top Gun” style combat in space, the human pilot (Dennis Quaid) and the “drachian” (Louis Gossett Jr.) crash on an uninhabited (but oxygenated) planet. Once enemies, they must learn to live together to survive. The effects look like they came out of an Atari game, but remember it’s an 80’s movie.

Available on Star+ (108 min.)

Interstellar

In the near future, climate and lack of natural resources threaten the continuity of civilization. Astronauts set out on a mission, perhaps with no return, to look for habitable places in the solar system. Okay, in short, it was easy, but the script, based on Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, tied many heads around the world. Christopher Nolan’s film stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Read the review on Sheet.

Available on HBO Max (169 min.)

The journey

The French feature differs from the rest of the list for not showing a journey in space, but on Earth itself. The film tells the story of a French astronaut (Eva Green) called to join a space mission with an American and a Russian. In addition to the challenges of being a woman in a male environment, she experiences the conflict of having to leave her 7-year-old daughter in her father’s care.

Available on Prime Video (107 min.)

The Sea of ​​Tranquility

As in “Interstellar”, the planet faces a shortage of natural resources, in this case a major water crisis that has made water a product of enormous value. Astronauts are sent to a lunar base to retrieve a mysterious sample, lost after the death of the crew of the previous mission. The team has the participation of an astrobiologist whose sister was one of the victims. The South Korean fiction and thriller series stars Gong Yoo (“Zombie Invasion”) and Bae Donna (“Sense 8”).

Available on Netflix (1 season)

Lost in Mars

During a mission to the red planet, a group of astronauts flee a major storm without realizing that one of their colleagues has been left behind. Only when they are back on Earth do they discover that the boy is still alive, but with few supplies and poor communication with NASA. As survivor Mark struggles to get by, a complicated rescue mission begins. Directed by Ridley Scott (“Alien”), with Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain (“Interstellar”). Read the review on Sheet.

Available on Star+ (144 min.)​

Lost in Space

Originally produced in the 1960s, “Lost in Space” ran for 84 episodes on TV. In the Netflix remake, there were already 28 episodes. In this version, the Robinson family is one of those selected to colonize the Alpha Centauri star system, but the ship is sabotaged and they end up on another planet. In addition to the dangers of the new environment, the family must deal with the unscrupulous Dr. Smith. Danger, danger, danger.

Available on Netflix (3 seasons)

Bonus Tip

Lost in Space – The Movie

Long before it hit Netflix, the 1960s series got a theatrical release (like many other series). The premise is the same as the series, with the Robinsons going on a space mission that is sabotaged by the villainous Dr. Smith. The charm of this version is in the cast, with names like William Hurt, as the head of the Robinson clan, Gary Oldman in the role of Dr. Smith and Matt LeBlanc, the “Friends” Joey, trying to get rid of his most famous character (without succeeding). Read the review on Sheet.

Available on HBO Max (130 min.)

Space Force

General Naird (Steve Carell) is chosen to lead the newly created Space Force. Over the course of ten episodes, he tries to save satellites from attacks and assemble a team to explore the Moon before the Chinese. The comic series was created by the same gang as the US version of “The Office” and satirizes a similar division created in the US in the years of the Trump administration. This year the second season premiered, a little shorter (seven episodes).

Available on Netflix (2 seasons)

The Mandalorian

The initial idea of ​​this list was to make no mention of anything from “Star Wars” or “Star Trek”. But I failed miserably… for a good cause. “The Mandalorian” is one of the best products in the “Star Wars” franchise, with an almost Western-in-space feel. In the plot, a Mandalorian bounty hunter with a strong code of conduct gets involved with a powerful child and tries to protect her (baby Yoda is a cutie). Season three is in the works and is expected to premiere in February 2023.

Available on Disney+ (2 seasons)

What’s new

Spider-Man: No Return Home

Maybe I need some metaverse to explain why this movie only arrived now, after even “Doctor Strange in the Metaverse of Madness”; or why he’s not on the same streaming as the other Marvel titles with the same Tom Holland (studio thing). Anyway… Here, Peter Parker has his identity exposed and seeks out Doctor Strange in search of a spell that will make everyone forget his secret identity. However, a confusion in the process causes the appearance of some villains (and heroes) from parallel universes. Read the review on Sheet.

Available on HBO Max (148 min.)

My Zoe, My Life

Drama directed by and starring Julie Delpy that can be divided into two parts: in the first, she lives with her daughter, Zoe, in strict shared custody with her father, who still resents the separation. An accident changes the course of history, which begins to discuss cloning and its ethical limits. That’s when the great German actor Daniel Bruhl, whose father was born in São Paulo, also enters the scene.

Available on Prime Video (100 min.)

When women wait

When four brothers go on a business trip, their respective wives spend a holiday together in Stockholm, tell stories of their weddings and reminisce about important events from the past. Film by Ingmar Bergman from 1952, shortly before the consecration with “The Seventh Seal” and “Wild Strawberries”, which was selected for the Venice Film Festival.

Available at Fine Arts à la Carte (107 min.)​

The Last Movie Stars

Developed during the isolation caused by the pandemic, this documentary series is a tribute by Ethan Hawke (here as director) to one of the main couples of Hollywood royalty, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. The script is part of a project by Newman himself, who recorded several interviews with screenwriter Stewart Stern, a friend of the couple. The tapes were destroyed, but much of the material had been transcribed. So Hawke invites several friends to read the transcripts. George Clooney lends the voice to Paul Newman, Laura Linney, Joanne Woodward, and several other actors participate, rescuing personas from the past.

Available on HBO Max (6 episodes)