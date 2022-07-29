First night of the closing of Vacations in Fortaleza marks the return of major cultural events

The band Piracema was one of the attractions of the night at Aterrinho da Praia de Iracema (Photo: Thiago Matine)

The first night of shows at the end of Vacation in Fortaleza brought together thousands of people at Aterrinho da Praia de Iracema this Thursday (28/07). Held by the Fortaleza Municipal Department of Culture (Secultfor), the event brought together the rhythms of DJ Maarji, the influence of Pará guitar, romantic brega and carnival songs by the Piracema group and the presentation of the show “Imaculada”, by Alice Caymmi, to close the night.

The shows mark the resumption of major events, according to Secultfor’s executive secretary, Paola Braga. “Our curatorship thought a lot about what the attractions would be, with local, national, predominantly female artists. We were happy to have it right and to be able to offer, for the population of Fortaleza and also for tourists, such a plural program”, she said.

In addition, Paola believes that the festival is also an important factor in economic growth, especially due to the vacation period, whose forecast by the Tourism Observatory is that Fortaleza will receive around 400,000 visitors. “Culture is economy and, at Vacations in Fortaleza, we decided to hold these decentralized events, but especially here on Iracema beach, which brings together people from all corners of the city”, emphasized the secretary.

Yrallyps Mota and Marcela Sales, residents of Praia de Iracema, are fans of the program’s attractions and were present on this first closing night. “Because of the pandemic, I hadn’t had a big party yet. I didn’t even imagine that the structure would have this dimension, it’s all very cool”, praised Yrallyps.

Eliane Silva, on the other hand, came for a walk on the edge of Fortaleza with her son and two nephews and decided to take advantage of the occasion to enjoy a sound with her family. “I found it very safe, a lot of family, everything is very beautiful. We are here dancing and we will stretch until later”, she said.

More than the return of cultural activities, the vacation period also represents the resumption of work for musicians and other professionals in this industry. According to the singer and guitarist of the band Piracema, João Dias, the feeling is that every weekend in July is a party. “We are children of Carnaval, from the North and Northeast. After a long time at home, being back moved us a lot. And Piracema is the result of this fire, this desire to party”, he pointed out.

The event’s structure included a special traffic operation to ensure pedestrian safety, carried out by the Municipal Traffic and Citizenship Authority (AMC); in addition to strengthening security through the Fortaleza Municipal Guard (GMF); supervision of trade planning and control by the Fortaleza Inspection Agency (Agefis); protective action for possible cases of violation of rights practiced against children and adolescents by the Fundação da Criança e da Família Cidadã (Funci); and educational action for children Special Coordination for Animal Protection and Welfare (Coepa).

Schedule

The musical performances continue on the stage of Praia de Iracema. This Friday (28/07), the attractions are DJ Maria Tavares, Os Transacionais, Ana Cañas and Academia da Berlinda, while on Saturday (30/07), Coletivo Som da Caixa, Mariana Aydar, Céu and Flora Matos.

The presentations are also broadcast live on the City Hall’s social networks and on TV Terra do Sol (channel 42.1).