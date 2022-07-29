‘Flaco’ López recognizes the greatness of Palmeiras and talks about long trips in the Brasileirão

Debutant in the starting lineup in the victory of palm trees last Sunday at Brazilian‘Flaco’ López celebrated the opportunity and described the feeling of stepping onto the pitch with Allianz Parque’s stands filled to capacity.

– I am very happy for the last game and the victory. I think we did things very well and played a smart game. It was an important triumph thinking about the classification and I was also very happy for the Palmeiras fans, which is incredible – said the striker.

The Argentine also recognized the greatness of the club and designed the match against Ceará, Verdão’s next challenge, which takes place on Saturday. For López, the different climates and the long journeys are the biggest difficulties of the championship.

– It is very good to arrive at a team that is leader of the national championship. It’s a very big team and we’re going to try to keep improving and giving our best in each game. Ceará is a very strong team and they told me about the weather, which is warmer than here. We still have to make long trips, but don’t worry! That’s what we have for now (laughs)! We have to think about ourselves and give our best because then we will be closer to victory – concluded the shirt 18.