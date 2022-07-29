Flamengo announces Chilean Erick Pulgar, ex-Fiorentina

Flamengo announced this afternoon (29) the hiring of Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar, 28, who signed a contract until December 2025.

The player had landed last night (28) in Rio de Janeiro and underwent medical examinations before signing the bond. At Rubro-Negro, he will meet his Chilean teammate Arturo Vidal, who also recently arrived and has already made his debut for the Rio de Janeiro club.

“I was watching Flamengo’s games from Italy, and I saw that they have a very crazy crowd. I want to live this experience personally and be on the field soon. Let’s go together, nation!”, Pulgar told Fla TV in his first words as a club player.

Less than an hour after being announced, the steering wheel was regularized by the Rio de Janeiro club. Third red-black reinforcement for the rest of the season, the Chilean had his name published in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) of the CBF, this Friday afternoon, and is released to debut. In this way, he can already be registered for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, alongside Cebolinha and Vidal.

Pulgar has a controversial history, which has generated some protests from Flamengo fans on social media. In 2013, when he was 18 years old, he was involved in a hit-and-run by a 66-year-old man, where he did not help and the victim ended up dying. The young man was taken into custody, but was later released. Already this year, according to Chile’s “TNT”, he was denounced in a case of rape of a 24-year-old woman in her home, but investigations, so far, have not proved her involvement in the crime.

Aware of all the controversies, the red-black board consulted the Chilean authorities before proceeding with the negotiations and, with the denial that the player committed the crime, forwarded the settlement.

On social media, however, many fans created the hashtag #PulgarNão, in a clear message that they were against reinforcements. However, the demonstration was not enough to convince the leaders to give up the idea.