Flamengo wins important asset to hire Oscar and midfielder agent, meeting with Shanghai Port to define the player’s future

Midfielder has already given the word to Marcos Braz that if he returns to Brazil he will play for Flamengo

Flamengo, which has already announced striker Everton Cebolinha and midfielder Arturo Vidal, is solving the final bureaucracy to sign right-back Guillermo Valera and Chilean Erick Pulgar. However, Marcos Braz will not stop there. The Flamengo leader wants another striker who works on the sides of the field and also a midfielder to dispute position with the Uruguayan Arrascaeta. And the director’s dream is to repatriate the Brazilian Oscar.

It is worth remembering that, since the beginning of the week, the midfielder has been verbally agreed with the carioca club and now Marcos Braz is just waiting for the “ok” from Shanghai Port, from China, to close a deal with the athlete for at least until the end of this season. And this Friday (29), the director and the fans got help from the Chinese team that can make the Brazilian defend the carioca club in the coming months.

According to the reporter Raisa SimplicioChina’s Shanghai Port is very close to signing 30-year-old Chinese star Wu Lei. The arrival of the player, who belongs to Espanyol, may make the Chinese give Oscar to Flamengo since the Brazilian has no interest in returning to the Asian country this season. With that, the midfielder’s manager will wait for the next few days to go to China to negotiate the release of the professional to the Brazilian team.

Oscar, who recently turned 30, has a contract with the Chinese clubs until the end of 2024. The Brazilian would like to play in Brazilian football until May 2023, but he believes that will be difficult. In addition, some representatives of the player try to make the midfielder find a team in Europe, which should not happen since the medallion gave his word to Marcos Braz, including refusing some offers from teams in our country. It is worth remembering that, recently, Internacional, São Paulo and Corinthians probed the midfielder.