Flip 6: JBL sound quality but not too many extras | Analysis / Review

Announced for the Brazilian market at the beginning of last May, the JBL Flip 6 arrived under the promise of maintaining the good performance and reputation seen in previous generations. But will the new box be able to maintain brand recognition, perpetuating the good image in front of the national public while displacing major competitors such as LG and Huawei? That's what you can see below in our full review.

















Keeping the design we’re used to seeing for this line of speakers, with the elongated horizontal shape that inspired several other brands, the Flip 6 is wrapped in a kind of fabric that offers IP67 rated water and dust protection. In addition to the passive radiators on each side, amidst the textured finish, we find the manufacturer’s brand engraved on the box, a small support so that the device does not roll when horizontal, a hand strap fitting and two control panels.

The first one, with the signature of the model, is responsible for bringing the buttons to turn the equipment on/off and start the pairing process, in addition to bringing a USB-C port for charging and a bright LED that informs the approximate amount of battery. remaining. The second, in turn, brings the playback controls, with volume buttons, play/pause and PartyBoost – a JBL feature that we’ll talk about more soon. While the buttons on the first panel bring a little high resistance – but that doesn’t bother you, the playback control buttons are more responsive, delivering a good feeling when you press them.





In any case, the entire finish is of excellent quality, maintaining the brand’s good reputation. In hand, we have the Flip in black, but here in Brazil the box is also sold in gray, red and dark blue; and the design of the whole new line is quite nice.

sound quality

But let’s get to what matters most: the sound quality of the Flip 6. Signed indirectly by Harman – famous brand of audio devices, the JBL box carries a two-way speaker system, with a driver in the form of a track. , separate tweeter and dual bass radiators. Putting this set to the test, we have a sound with accentuated bass, which does not overlap other frequencies most of the time and maintains a relatively balanced reproduction in most tracks – even at the highest volumes.





However, depending on the musical style, it may be necessary to make some changes to the equalization through the app, seeking a more pleasant experience. Unfortunately, however, there are few adjustment options, and there is no pre-defined mode; just an individual control for mid, treble and bass. Anyway, those looking for volume will find it. Keeping a certain distance from the box, it is possible to reach the 90 dBA mark, calmly overlapping most of the bells, enough to liven up a small party by the pool. But unfortunately, not everything is flowers! Unlike what happens in some of its competitors, the Flip 6 does not have built-in microphones, which makes it impossible for you to be a hub for you to answer calls from your smartphone or even make simple requests to your Android’s personal assistant or iPhone. Negative point for the JBL box.

Battery, connectivity and app

Equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery, according to JBL itself, the Flip 6 offers autonomy for up to 12 hours of uninterrupted playback; brand that proved to be true when we measured the consumption of the device throughout our testing period. With a USB Type-C charging port, the brand does not say whether the speaker is able to take advantage of any fast charging technology. In our tests, with a 5 Watt charger and the cable that comes in the box, the Flip took approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes to go from 0 to 100% – time that can disappoint those who expected to charge the box in a short interval and then go back to the party.





Moving on to connectivity, the whole experience here proved to be quite agile and pleasant most of the time. When turning on the box, an intermittent tone indicates that the device is not yet connected. When connecting a new device, the characteristic JBL ringtone indicates that the pairing has been successfully completed. In the model, up to two devices can be connected simultaneously. However, it is not possible to establish a play queue or play from both devices at the same time. That is, if one is playing and the other requests playback, the first will stop to make room for a new request.





A not so pleasant point that we noticed during the tests was that at certain times the reproduction had some flaws, as if it were a problem in the connectivity between the box and the source. The glitch is inconstant and usually happens for seconds, after hours of playback. The same problem was observed regardless of the origin, whether it was an Android or iOS smartphone, or a notebook; all of them, with Bluetooth 5.0. We don’t know, however, if this is a fault with the line or just the unit that was sent to us for testing.





But putting that point aside – if that’s possible, when pairing the box with an Android or iOS smartphone, the user still has the option, through the JBL app, to perform a few settings and check some device status. Through the JBL Portable’s basic interface, it is possible to monitor the Flip 6’s battery levels, check for available firmware updates, turn feedback tones on or off, perform simple bass, mid and treble equalization, and activate and configure the PartyBoost. This feature, in a simple way, allows you to pair two compatible JBL speakers for stereo sound, or link several branded speakers and have a really turbocharged sound.





But there are drawbacks. Despite the multiple connectivity possibilities, the box is lacking in the absence of an auxiliary input port, which implies being limited to connection via Bluetooth, and an auxiliary output port, which determines to be dependent on the power of the speakers. sausages.

JBL Portable Developer: Harman Consumer, Inc. LTD Free of charge Size: Varies by platform

completed

Sold at the brand’s official store for R$ 849, but can already be found in reliable retailers, during promotional periods, for values ​​close to R$ 550, the Flip 6 can be a great choice for those looking for a good user experience, with acceptable autonomy and pleasant sound quality. The problem is that your main competitors deliver all this; when not more!





Despite being in the middle ground considering its retail price, making a musical chairs with the Huawei Sound Joy, but considerably above the LG XBOOM GO PL7 – both of its direct competitors, the JBL box can disappoint in some important points. In addition to bringing autonomy that can disappoint those who expected to be away from home during the holidays without worrying about the battery, the Harman model lacks a more complete equalization mode, in addition to not having an auxiliary input, forcing that the user remains limited to Bluetooth connections and speaker power.





Thus, opting for the model analyzed here may be a result of the occasion. If the Flip is competitively priced, it might be a good choice. Otherwise, opting for other competing models, such as the Huawei one – which we have already analyzed here, can be a more pleasant tune to the ears. Anyway, whoever bets on the JBL model will have a portable speaker with a good finish, water resistant and with good sound quality; but without many frills. We recommend, from now on, that you be careful with the very low prices for the model, as the market is flooded with fakes. Always opt for trusted retailers or, if possible, the official website of the brand. Weaknesses and strengths