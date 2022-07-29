Fortaleza fans are caught dancing during a game against Flu, and the scene goes viral | Brazil’s Cup

A scene of Fortaleza fans dancing during the duel against Fluminense, at Arena Castelão, went viral. O ge found that the video is actually from this Thursday (28), the date of the dispute valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Some sectors of Arena Castelão receive the band as an attraction for Leão fans.

+ Check out the news from Fortaleza

+ Analysis: Fortaleza has horrible 1st half, grows in 2nd, but VAR and goal prevent draw

Fortaleza fans are caught dancing during a game against Flu, and the scene goes viral

In this case, the video was made in the Bossa Nova sector. The band performs before the start of the game, as a way for the club to encourage early entry and avoid queues, and also at halftime.

The band would not have noticed that the game had restarted, in the second half. Fortaleza lost 1-0.

1 of 1 Fortaleza fans dancing during a game against Flu — Photo: Reproduction Fortaleza fans dancing during a game against Flu — Photo: Reproduction

Nonato scored the winning goal for the Carioca team, which decides the spot in the semifinals and can even tie in Maracanã. The teams will face each other again on August 17, at Maracanã.

+ Check out how the game went