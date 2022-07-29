Fortaleza vs Fluminense LIVE (0-1) | 07/28/2022

did not reach
28′ – Romarinho crosses from the right in the area and Moisés doesn’t reach for the header
On the beam!!
21′ – Crispim risks from long distance and the ball hits Fábio’s right post!
lost counterattack
17′ – Ceballos starts free on the left from the defense field, rolls towards Ronald more open in the penalty area and he shoots crookedly from the back line!
15′ – Martinelli replaces Ganso
11′ – After a first half dominated by Tricolor carioca, Ceará started better in the second half
In the indent!!
7′ – After a good exchange of passes by Fortaleza, Benevenuto moves from the right to Robson in the middle of the area. He catches it first with a nice volley and the ball explodes on the top post!
Yellow
3′ – Lucas Crispim takes the yellow card for a foul in Caio Paulista, who receives assistance on the field
Whistle the referee!
Roll the ball again!
Moses in place of Lucas Lima
Fortress 0x1 Fluminense
45′ – Three more minutes in the first half
42′ – Players from the home team’s bench warm up
wrong
38′ – Capixaba tries a long pass on the left and sends it straight through the sideline
FLUMINENSE’S GOAL!!!
35′ – After a throw from the right, Jhon Arias and Cano fix their heels backwards, and Nonato appears to touch the goal in front of him!!
deviated
34′ – Lucas Lima gives a great deep pass to Robson, who shoots from the edge of the area and the ball goes out the back line after a deflection in the defense
Yellow
31′ – Tricolor coach Fernando Diniz receives the card for a complaint
Not worth!!
30′ – Referee revises the VAR bid and calls Robson’s Cano foul at the start of the play!!
FLUMINENSE’S GOAL!!!
27′ – Samuel Xavier starts on the right, reaches the baseline and crosses low behind. Ganso deflects with a heel on the first post and Nonato touches the back of the goal from behind, with a deflection in the defense still!!
faults committed
26′ – Fortaleza 9 x 4 Fluminense
Yellow
25′ – Sasha enters on top in a tackle with Nonato and is the yellow player of the time
Ball possession
21′ – Fortaleza 26% x 74% Fluminense
Yellow
17′ – Nonato kills Fortaleza’s counterattack with a foul and takes the yellow card
Take away the defense
14′ – Ganso crosses from the right in the penalty area and Leão’s defense removes the danger
Yellow
11′ – Capixaba knocks Matheus Martins who would come out in front of the goal and receives the card. Fluminense keeps asking for red.
Goal on the night of the Copa do Brasil
9′ – Luciano opens the scoring at Morumbi for São Paulo, against América-MG
Off-side
8′ – Robson receives in depth in the attack, but is caught in an irregular position
hit the defense
5′ – Error in Fluminense’s ball out ends with the ball at Lucas Crispim’s feet. He hits from the edge of the area and she hits the back.
Fire friend
2′ – Manoel tries to launch on the left wing, but plays on top of Ganso
Whistle the referee!
Roll the ball at Castelão!
Thiago Galhardo debuts today with the Fortaleza shirt
The national anthem is played
Goodnight
At 20:30, the ball will roll in Castelão. Stay tuned for details with us.
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Fortaleza vs Fluminense live will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video
The return match will be played on the day august 17 at the Maracanã, with Fluminense’s field command. The start time will be at 20:00.