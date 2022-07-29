Friday releases: Beyoncé’s triumphant return, and news from BLACKPINK and Rosalía are featured; check out!

Ready for that moment? Because the pop renaissance came too soon! After years of waiting for a work of unpublished work by the living legend Beyoncé, the diva came with everything with the highly anticipated album “Renaissance”, bringing one pen after another. This week’s “Friday Releases” also marked the return of BLACKPINK, in addition to featuring new bets from Rosalía, Post Malone, Calvin Harris and more. Come check it out!

Beyonce

Let her know that she is, has always been and will always be the greatest we have! “Renaissance”, the new Queen B album, is among us. This is the singer’s first new release since 2016, when she took the world by surprise with “Lemonade”. As expected after the release of the single “Break My Soul”, the album was loaded with house music, but also did not leave aside other musical influences of the singer, such as disco, R&B and even afrobeat. Highlight for “Move”, which featured vocals from the great Grace Jones, “Virgo’s Groove”, “Thique” and “Summer Renaissance”.

And the nation can celebrate, because this is just the first part of the project. OMG! “This three-act project was recorded for three years during the pandemic. A time to be quiet, but it was also the time when I found myself most creative”, said the artist in the booklet of the vinyl version of the work. The year is 2022 and we have never been so well served!

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK in your area! While the definitive comeback does not happen, the girl group is heating up the engines with the song “Ready For Love”. A snippet of the track had already been revealed in one of the scenes of the documentary “BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky”. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the full song. For their happiness, the release also came with a music video in which each of the members got their own animated 3D version. [Este post será atualizado assim que a música for divulgada nas plataformas digitais]

Continue after Advertising

Rosalia

Motomami delivered everything once again! Rosalía made the single “Despechá” available on digital platforms. The song was first introduced to fans during concerts on their world tour, who soon asked for the official release of the track. The critics also received the song very well, giving it the title of hit of the summer. “There are many ways to be ‘Despechá’. It’s about freedom and madness, moving with no reservations or regrets. This is where I make music, where I made it from when I started and where I will continue until God says otherwise.”, revealed the singer. It’s that story, “Despechá” was born acclaimed!

Post Malone and Doja Cat

Love is in the air… Another track from the rapper’s new album, “Twelve Carat Toothache”, won a video. This time, the chosen one was “I Like You (A Happier Song)”, in partnership with the diva Doja Cat. In the visual record, Post Malone took on his Picasso version while searching for his inspiring muse. The production also showed several people exploring love, each in their own way.

Stromae and Camila Cabello

Sun, sea, shade and fresh water… this is the mood of the collaboration between the Belgian singer and the Cuban diva, “Mon Amour”. On the track, Camila threw herself into vocals and sang in French! The hit has already won a super fun and colorful music video, in which the artists participated in a reality show. In the production, they did various activities, such as dances, pool parties and even some beef, all with the aim of finding a love to call their own.

Continue after Advertising

Calvin Harris

The British DJ isn’t skimping a bit when it comes to feats for his new album, “Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2”. This time, the producer recruited ONLY Normani, Tinashe and Offset to participate in the song “New To You”. The track came with the 80’s/90’s feel, which Calvin has explored a lot in his latest releases, uniting all the artists’ versatility.

Hailee Steinfeld

The partnership the world didn’t know it needed so much! The star teamed up with none other than Anderson Paak. for their newest single, “Cost”. This is the singer’s first release since 2020’s “Half Written Story” EP. “I’m about to release my first song in over a year with one of my favorite artists/someone I’m lucky to call a friend. He is so amazing and so is this song.”said Hailee when making the announcement of the track on social networks.

Tove Lo

Another amazing stroke! Following the heavy promotion of the album “Dirt Femme”, Tove Lo released the song “2 Die 4”. The track is already the fourth of the work to be made available, following “No One Dies From Love”, “True Romance” and “How Long”. The release was also accompanied by a music video in which the singer appears walking through the desert. “I wanted to do something nostalgic, sexy and iconic. The plot character is a wonder woman with the energy of having a big dick. I love!”said.

Continue after Advertising

KAYTRANADA and The Weeknd

A partner for no one to fault! The acclaimed DJ released the remix of the song “Out Of Time”, from the album “Damn FM”, by The Weeknd. The artist had already given a spoiler of the collaboration during his visit to Brazil for Lollapalooza, in March. In addition to the remix, instrumental and radio edit versions of the hit were also made available. This release is for sexting in style!

Rina Sawayama

Serving hymns is with herself! After “This Hell” and “Catch Me In The Air”, Rina Sawayama gave another taste of the album “Hold The Girl” by delivering the title track of the work. In the lyrics, the star reflects on the girl inside her. But, even approaching a deeper theme, the song still has a very danceable beat. And if you are also waiting for the new album, the singer communicated that she had to postpone it a little due to production problems. Now, the scheduled release date is September 16. But, to calm the mood, the artist promised one more single before the release.

Jorge & Matthew

For the love of God… (complete the sentence here). The country duo answered an old request from the fans and released the album “É Simples Assim”. The project brought reinterpretations and potpourris of great romantic hits. In all, there are 19 tracks, two of which are unreleased. The selection included new versions of songs by great Brazilian artists and from different musical genres, such as Leandro & Leonardo, Vanessa Da Mata, Falamansa, Marisa Monte and Jorge Aragão.

Continue after Advertising

Grag Queen

From Brasil to the world! Grag Queen took another step in her highly acclaimed international career by releasing the song “Brazindia”, which featured Indian drag queen Rani Kohenur. “It’s a hymn of celebration by two representatives of very incredible places”, said Grag. The two artists met on the American reality show “Queen Of The Universe” and, since then, they had wanted to do the feat, which in the end worked out super well by uniting the rich culture of Brazil and India.

gorillaz

A jaw-dropping production! The British band released the music video for “Cracker Island”, a song that was released at the end of last month. With several special effects, the video was all set in a Hollywood hospital and also has the presence of the musician Thundercat in several scenes.

Bonus:

“Hit” should already be his last name! Dennis released the album “Funk Now Vol. 4”. Bruno Martini, Zeeba and Mayra teamed up for a strong partnership on the song “ART”. DJ Zulu released “Pra Elas”, the last single from his new EP. Former member of UCLAN, the rapper SOS started his solo career with the song “Não Te Conheço”. Avine Vinny released the EP “220 Volts”, which counts with the collaboration of Mari Fernandez on the track “Serenade”.

Continue after Advertising

Robin Schulz and Tom Walker teamed up on the great “Sun Will Shine”. The band For Purpose released the third part of the EP “Encontrin”, with versions of hits from the 90s pagode. Rauw Alejandro, lyanno and bray is “Lokera”, a track that showed the artists’ love for Puerto Rico. The group ateez released the hopeful EP “The World Ep1: Movement”.