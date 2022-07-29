From “Blonde” to “Bohemian Rhapsody”: 9 actors just like the famous ones they played

Ana de Armas looks identical to Marilyn Monroe in the first trailer for “Blonde”, released this Thursday (28). The film, based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol oates, navigates the complicated life of the great Hollywood icon. In addition to the “Hidden Agent” star, several other actors slayed bringing real-life personalities to life in theaters. Vote for your favorite!

We will be able to check if the title that portrays this face of Marilyn is really as good as the preview promises on the day September 28, on Netflix. “Blonde” still has adrien brody as Arthur Miller, Sara paxton as Miss flynn, Bobby cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, Xavier Samuel as Cass, Julianne Nicholson as Gladys, Rebecca whiskey as Yvet, evan Williams as Eddy and more!

9 actors who played real-life celebrities and rocked it

In addition to Ana as Marilyn, we’ve also had Taron Egerton as Elton John in “Rocketman”, Daniel Oliveira as cazuza in “Cazuza – Time Doesn’t Stop”, margot Robbie as Tonya harding in “I, Tonya”Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer”, Ramie malek as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Will Smith as Richard Williams in “King Richard: Raising Champions”, Daniel Day Lewis as Abraham Lincoln in “Lincoln” and Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in the movie “Elvis”. Which of these do you think looked the most similar playing a celebrity?

Each of them developed their own techniques to deliver a job well done, ranging from fully incorporating their characters into everyday life – including off-sets – to studying every detail of the portrayed’s lives to become more like them. The important thing is that it worked very well, right?!

“Elvis”, with Austin Butler, is in theaters

Currently, the only one that is playing is “Elvis”, starring Austin Butler. Check out the synopsis of the feature: “The film approaches the life and music of Elvis Presley through the prism of his tumultuous relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks)”.

“The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker that spanned more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America. At the center of this journey is one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’ life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia Dejonge)”, he concludes.