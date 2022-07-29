Galaxy S23 will not have a version with Exynos, according to Qualcomm

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 line has not yet been released, but some information about the devices is already beginning to be revealed, as usual. One of these pieces of information is that this time the line will not have versions containing the company’s processor, Exynos, but only Snapdragon.

Who confirmed the information was precisely the manufacturer of Snapdragon, Qualcomm. According to them, Samsung has renewed its partnership with a new agreement that will last a few years, and that will be one of the novelties in relation to its devices and will also include notebooks, tablets, future extended reality devices and even 6G connectivity technology.

Read too:

Galaxy S22: Exynos 2200 GPU is 30% lower than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Exynos 2200 x Exynos 2100: Check out what’s changed in Samsung’s new chipset

Qualcomm CEO confirms exclusivity for the Galaxy S23

The news was revealed by Qualcomm on Tuesday (27) at a conference for the company’s investors. During the event, they talked more about the well-known partnership with Samsung for the use of Snapdragon, and also about licensing technologies related to the use of mobile networks.

This partnership, which has taken place since 2009, was renewed for until 2030, with the right to new features in this renewal. One is, of course, that Snapdragon will be exclusive to the company’s new lineup of smartphones, the Galaxy S23, and that it will also include other premium smartphones from the same lineup, likely referring to the Galaxy S24.

Cristiano Anon, who is CEO of Qualcomm, spoke a little more about the partnership with Samsung, revealing that it has been going on for many years and will continue to do so. It was he who confirmed that Samsung will only use Snapdragon processors in its Galaxy Premium smartphones, citing the Galaxy S23 as one of the examples.

“This validates that Snapdragon is the technology platform of choice for premium Android experiences. In addition to Galaxy smartphones, the deal includes PCs, tablets, extended reality and more. We also agreed to a seven-year extension of our patent license agreement with Samsung, bringing the license through to the end of 2030 with the same royalty terms. The extension covers 3G, 4G and 5G technologies and devices and will also include future 6G standards and products.”

He also revealed that this new partnership does not only cover Galaxy smartphones, but other devices such as Galaxy notebooks, computers, tablets, future extended reality devices, as well as technology for mobile networks, especially 6G, even though it is still in the test phases. .

Even with 5G still starting to arrive in some places, such as Brazil, 6G is already on the way, although its regulation should only happen in about 3 years.

This is not the end of Exynos

Although the news serves as more fuel in the rumors that Samsung’s Exynos processor line would be discontinued, the truth is that it is not quite so. Samsung denied that this was happening and revealed that they are just going through a process of restructuring the business model of their System-on-Chip (SoC) division.

That is, although Exynos will be out of action for now, unlike rumors that say that this happens because the company is giving up on it, apparently it is only during this period of restructuring. However, it is still not possible to know how long this will take and how many Samsung devices will be launched with Snapdragon only by then. Some analysts point out that it will take at least 2 years, which means that the Galaxy S24 will also not have an option with Exynos.

Still, Samsung confirms that the Exynos is not dead, but that it will get a new improved model for the Galaxy family in the future.

“We are currently reorganizing our system-on-chip (SoC) business model and seeking a plan to strengthen our competitiveness in the medium and long term. In particular, we are focusing on strengthening the competitiveness of next-generation mobile Exynos and we are trying to maximize the market share of key customers by strengthening cooperation with leading IP companies and starting early development.”

This initiative by Samsung to bring a new improved and optimized chipset to the Galaxy S family may still take a while to start to really bear fruit and guarantee a component already ready to use. Still, it seems, the company is indeed heading towards that destination, as it currently participated in the hiring of specialized engineers from Apple and TSMC.

Sources: PhoneArena and Android Authority