‘Game of Thrones’ author blames ‘toxic internet’ for mistrust of series spin-off – Monet

George RR Martin, author of the books that inspired the Game of Thrones series (Photo: Getty Images)

Writer George RR Martin blamed the “toxic internet” for public distrust of ‘House of the Dragon’, a ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off. Author of the books that inspired the production starring Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, Martin lamented the fury of social networks in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Scene from The House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones spin-off (Photo: Playback)

Martin attributed a possible ‘backwardness’ of some ‘Game of Thrones’ fans towards ‘House of the Dragon’ to attacks coming from social media.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones (Photo: Disclosure)

The author stated, “The fuckin’ toxic internet and these podcasts out there saying that season eight left such a bad impression that people say ‘oh, I’m never going to watch them again’. I don’t trust them anymore.”

George RR Martin (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

‘A Casa do Dragão’ is scheduled for release in the second half of August. The production is set 200 years before the events shown in ‘Game of Thrones’, focusing specifically on the Targaryen clan and an internal war for the throne of Westeros. Watch the production trailer below: