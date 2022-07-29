GE announces end of turbine production in Brazil and factory in Camaçari has uncertain fate

Bahia has become a leader in renewable energy (Photo: Paula Fróes/GOVBA/Arquivo

One of the symbols of Bahia’s success in the renewable energy industry, GE Renewable Energy’s wind turbine components plant in Camaçari, formerly Alstom, has an uncertain future. The US company has announced that it will stop producing wind turbines in the country. Although it has not reported the number of workers at the unit currently, when the first factory of its type in Latin America was opened in 2011, 235 direct jobs and another 500 indirect jobs were announced in the initial phase.

For the Bahian wind sector, the loss of GE is as impacting as the departure of Ford last year was for the Brazilian industry. It is the largest energy company in the world, for starters, and that made one of the most important items in the solar energy production structure, the “heart” of the operation. The first wind farm to come into operation in Bahia, in Brotas de Macaúbas, for example, had equipment from the factory.

The effort to attract the factory required a lot of conversation and negotiation on the part of the state government, both former governor Jaques Wagner and former Secretary of Industry and Commerce, James Correia. There were many trips and conversations to attract the company.

“Bahia changed the economy of the hinterland with wind power and everyone who invested had a great return. Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) has projected US$ 10 billion in Bahia until 2023. It is a huge volume of investments in the sector, but it depends a lot on the government providing the necessary structure”, warns the former secretary. He mentions licensing, land tenure regularization and structure for moving the equipment. “Everything is evolving, except the government’s strategy”, laments James Correia.

Jaques Wagner (standing) and James Correia (sitting, wearing glasses) at the inauguration of the factory in 2011 (Photo: Manu Dias/GOVBA/Arquivo)

There was no warning…

Anyone who knows the history of GE’s operation here in Bahia says that the multinational’s management approached the state government approximately two years ago for a conversation. The company’s president in Brazil, Viveka Kaitila, was at the CAB to discuss the matter. The company’s command signaled that it was facing difficulties in production here, but left there without any kind of effective support signal.

At the time, GE’s management thought about keeping the factory here, but facing the foreign market. It needed, among other things, a port structure to facilitate the flow. And the idea was that this structure would also be used by other wind equipment manufacturers. The conversation did not advance.

The company’s relationship with the government, by the way, was marked by some comings and goings. Before acquiring the Alstom factory, GE signed agreements to build a factory in the south of Bahia, in Ilhéus, which never happened.

Contracts in progress

The factory has contracts in its portfolio and works with export contracts. Internally, the ad is treated as a “pause for local content machine sales”. But the service areas – which include operation and maintenance – and manufacturing will fulfill the contracts and projects contracted by the customers.

When asked about the future of the unit, the company replied in a note that shared with “employees in Latin America a set of actions related to the transformation of our Onshore Wind International business, aimed at adapting to the current reality of the market, preparing the business for the future”.

“We reinforce our total commitment to serve our customers and support our employees in the region”, concludes the company.

The report contacted the State Government, but until the publication of this report there was no response. The Federation of Industries of the State of Bahia (FIEB) was also contacted, but there was no response.