Globo hits the hammer, announces Brazilian version of reality gringo and surprises viewers: “One of the biggest hits…”

One of the differentiators ofSunday‘ presented by Lucian Huck it is the possibility for the communicator to experiment with different formats. The program has a younger footprint and everything indicates that the Globe is to make the attraction even more fun. That’s because this Thursday (28), the station revealed that Sunday nights will gain a new frame.

THE Globe bought the rights to the North American program “Lip Sync Battle”, a show in which celebrities and celebrities perform dubbing songs. The format is a success in the gringa and will be transformed into a picture within the ‘Sunday with Huck‘. Notable personalities such as Tom Holland, Channing Tatum, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway already participated.

The novelty debuts in August and each week, two celebrities will participate in the battle. According to columnist Fefito, from the Uol portal, “Lip Sync Battle” was slightly inspired by the finals of “Rupaul’s Drag Race”, an international reality show in which, in each episode, two drag queens have to dub a song to decide who will continue in the competition.

The idealizers are the actors Stephen Merchant and John Krasinski. So far, “Lip Sync Battle” already has five seasons and it is not yet known who will be the guests to dub in the ‘Caldeirão’, but everything indicates that actors from the cast of “Pantanal” can be summoned to perform.