Godzilla vs Kong | Sequel production begins

The Godzilla vs Kong sequel has started production. The film that puts the two giant monsters to face each other again is scheduled to be released in 2024.

As reported by an Australian TV show, filming has already begun, and the most famous kaiju in Japanese cinema looks ready to fight King Kong again.

The journalistic program’s Twitter profile 7News Brisbane shared a brief video of filming the sequel to Godzilla vs Kongin which it shows a group of bathers fleeing scared to see Godzilla emerge from the depths of the ocean.

In an age where monsters roam the Earth, humanity fights for its survival when Godzilla and Kong come on a collision course. The two greatest forces of nature will fight a spectacular battle that will decide the future of the planet. And when Monarch embarks on a secret mission to discover the origins of these two titans, a conspiracy begins to have them exterminated, and this time, for good.

The main cast brought Alexander Skarsgard (The Legend of Tarzan), Rebecca Hall (Dangerous attraction), Eiza Gonzalez (In Escape Rhythm), Jessica Henwick (Iron fist), Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla II), Kyle Chandler (Godzilla II), and Demian Bichir (The Nun).