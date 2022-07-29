Google Camera 8.6 released with more Material You integration and exclusive feature for Pixel 6

Google is releasing this Thursday (28) version 8.6 of its “Camera” application. The update brings the characteristic design of Android’s new visual language with Material You and several features that promise to make the smartphone camera even more useful — especially for Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro users. When opened, the “Modes” tab passed to integrate OS dynamic theme. The Panorama, Photo Sphere and Google Lens buttons will respect the user-selected highlight colors and are housed in a gray rectangle (for dark mode) with rounded edges. Check out the images captured by 9to5Google:

The update is also accompanied by a new feature for users of the Pixel 6 line. As of now, the “Speech Enhancement” tool is available when using the smartphone’s rear camera. Before the updatethe function that optimizes the sound of voices and attenuates ambient noise was only usable with video recordings on the front camera.

There is a slight caveat: “Speech Enhancement” will only work with Full HD recordings at 30 FPS. This limitation may be due to the real-time processing requirement of noise cancellation algorithms, which makes it difficult to capture videos smoothly. Google Camera 8.6 should be released to all users over the next few weeks. Parallel to this, Android 13 is in its final stages of development, signaling great news that will debut on the platform in mid-August.

