Google Maps gains new features such as 3D view of large cities

Google announced that its Google Maps application is already gaining 3 new features, one of which is the arrival of a miniature three-dimensional view of tourist attractions in some large and famous cities around the world.

In addition, the application also gains a section dedicated especially to cyclists, bringing more information about the best routes with bike paths and even data about car traffic. Finally, the app also gains new location sharing notifications.

3D thumbnails of major cities on Google Maps

This function had already been presented by the company in May during Google I/O and is finally starting to be released to users. Called “Immersive View”, it presents some 3D miniatures of famous cities around the world, as if it were a more realistic three-dimensional model.

More than 100 locations are currently added in cities such as London, San Francisco, Barcelona, ​​New York and Tokyo. But the company promised to add more locations over time. The resource will be found in the “Photos” section of each tourist spot.

The new function is interesting, as it brings a different way of interacting virtually with a place, whether to know a little more about it without leaving home or even to have an idea of ​​what you will find in case of tourist trips. For this, the company reinforced that these miniatures have rich details and a more realistic look.

In fact, this is one of the points that the company bet to have an advantage over Apple Maps, which since last year has already presented some versions of miniatures of tourist attractions.

More information for cyclists and location sharing

The second new feature of Maps is that it gains improvements in the dedicated tab for cyclists, with bike routes and more information. Among them, for example, will be the slope of each route, if there are stairs on the way, how is the car traffic and the number of cycle lanes.

In addition, it will also indicate what type of road the cyclist will find ahead, if it is a local road, if it is a road, among others. This is important because many people who cycle avoid routes that pass cars at high speeds.

Finally, Google also revealed that its maps application already allows the user to receive notifications about sharing routes with friends and family. The goal is that, when someone shares a route with the user, they receive a notification notifying them as soon as the person arrives at the informed destination.

This can be important to know if someone arrived home safely, for example, or even in case of meetings, to know if the person is already there waiting for you. To activate this option, simply tap on “Add” which will be in the new “Notifications” section that will appear when someone shares a location with you.

Availability of news

According to the company’s post, the 3D thumbnail of cities and share notifications features are already rolling out globally to everyone on Android, iOS and desktop, so it should arrive in the next few days. The function with route information for cyclists will only begin to be released in the “next weeks” and in selected cities.

Source: Google