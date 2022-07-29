Han Solo | Screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan Would Like to Return and Write a Sequel

(Images: Getty Images, reproduction/Disney)

Lawrence Kasdan is one of the great names in the history of “Star Wars“. Screenwriter behind “The Empire Strikes Back” and “The force awakens“, he also wrote the criticized “Han Solo: A Star Wars Story“. speaking to inversehe revealed that he is still in talks with the film’s staff and that he would like an opportunity with the character:

“No, there is no talk about it. I was never particularly attracted to the idea of ​​expanding [Han Solo] in a series. But I talk a lot with Jon [Kasdan] and Ron [Howard] about what went right and what went wrong in the ‘Han Solo’ experience. I would be more interested in doing another movie, not a TV series.”

In addition to the scripts, Kasdan directs the documentary series “Light & Magic“, about the history of Industrial Light & Magic, a visual effects company created by George Lucas to produce the effects of the first “Star Wars, in 1977.

Despite the criticism it has suffered, “Han Solo” is still a beloved movie by the “Star Wars” fan community, with even a campaign for it to get a sequel by Lucasfilm. A series about Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian is in development by Justin Simien, but it’s moving slowly.

“Han Solo: A Star Wars Story” stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, who finds great adventure when he joins a gang of galactic smugglers. Rounding out the main cast are Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thandiwe Newton and Paul Bettany. The film was directed by Ron Howard and written by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan.

On the big screen, the film’s performance was the least profitable for “Star Wars” since Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012, earning just $392.9 million worldwide.