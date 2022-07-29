Happens 07/29/2022 – Jornal do Oeste

bushing

This Friday, Chico’s Restaurante resumes its traditional – and delicious – buchada (double). Just to take the R$ 40,00 a kilo. Reservations by phones (45) 3055-4057 or 99912-4050.

Almir Sater

Singer Almir Sater 1 returns to Curitiba, where he will perform on October 29 (Saturday) at Teatro Guaíra, after a two-year hiatus without performing in the capital of Paraná due to the pandemic. Tickets are now available, with prices starting at R$ 120.00 at Disk Ingressos (www.diskingressos.com.br) or in person at the Ventura Shopping kiosk (Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and Sundays from 2 pm). at 10 pm) and at the reception of the Hotel Mabu (Rua XV de Novembro, 830, from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm). Almir Sater will make a single presentation, singing his main hits (such as “Tocando em Frente”, “Chalana”, “Trem do Pantanal”, among others) and also more recent compositions such as “D de Destino” and “Assim os Dias Passarão” , in a repertoire that includes several periods of his career.

Globe

With the completion of the Qatar World Cup, which will take place from November 21 to December 18. Globo will have a new musical chairs, having to reorganize the schedule to show 56 games in 28 days. It is worth remembering that the world will be narrated by Galvão Bueno after the end of his contract with the broadcaster. Thus, attractions like “Mais Você” and “Encontro” will be off the air for a period. Even after the program loses strength with the presentation Patrícia Poeta, he should return to the grid on December 19th. It is speculated that Globo is calming the production of “Encontro” and that it will maintain the attraction in 2023.

Happy birthday this Friday to Marcia

50 Cent

The participation of American rapper 50 Cent was confirmed by the organization of the Planeta Brasil Festival, which will take place on the Mineirão esplanade, in Belo Horizonte, on September 24 and 25. The artist also confirmed his presentation through social networks. “Are you ready?”, he wrote, in the caption of a video. The rapper will perform in Belo Horizonte for the second time. In July 2010, when he arrived in Brazil with The Invitation tour, 50 Cent performed at Mineirinho. Ticket sales for the event have not yet opened, which should happen soon. Iza, Anavitória, Duba Beat, Planet Hemp and Sticky Fingers will also be at the festival.

‘Save to Win’

Two members saved their savings with Cresol Integração and won the prize of R$ 5 thousand in their account. The first recipient is a resident of the city of Marechal Cândido Rondon 2 and has been bringing his financial reserves to Cresol for years, trusting in a solid cooperative. “I am faithful to the cooperative movement and with financial life it could not be different. Here I get quality service”, said winner Narcizo Zimmermann.

First time

In Vera Cruz do Oeste, the cooperative member was surprised by the news because at the age of 20 this is the first time he has been awarded in a campaign 3. “I am very happy to win this award and with it I want to continue investing for those who know in the end year to earn the R$ 300 thousand”, stated Hentony Reis.

That ’90s Show

Ashton Kutcher commented on the experience of returning to the series with That ’90s Show, which is in pre-production. In an interview with Variety, he revealed that he is nostalgic and talked about feeling grateful. “It was really nostalgic to be back on set. It’s the same people who made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre,” Kutcher said. Married to Mila Kunis, his former co-star on the series, the actor said that when the invitation came up to return, they both felt it was the right thing to do.

Carine and Andressa – Photo: Maciel Neto/Aneste

Covid

Sad news for Brazilian Stranger Things fans. Actress Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the character Eleven in the hit Netflix series, will no longer come to Brazil. According to the organization of UcconX, a pop culture event that takes place in São Paulo, the artist was diagnosed with covid-19 and is out of the schedule. Actor George Takei, from Star Trek 1st Generation, was also diagnosed with the new coronavirus and will miss the cast announced by the organization so far.

Gabriela Reuters Favareto – Photo: Maciel Neto/Aneste

post

The Postgraduate Program in Economics (PGE), at the Toledo campus of the State University of West Paraná (Unioeste), is open for enrollment for special master’s students. Up to 15 places are offered, distributed in three disciplines and interested parties can apply until August 3rd. The result will be announced until August 8th and those who pass must register between August 11th and 12th, at the Academic Secretariat of the Toledo campus.

Disney+

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear movie debuts on Disney+ on August 3. And to celebrate, the streaming service published a new spot of the production. In Brazil, actor and presenter Marcos Mion gives voice to Buzz Lightyear. The national voice cast also includes names such as: Adriana Pissardini, Andre Sauer, Carlos Campanille, César Marchetti, Dláigelles Silva, Flora Paulista, Francisco Junior, Glauco Marques, among others.