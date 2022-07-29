Harry Shum Jr. Joined the cast of season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy

Harry Shum Jr., best known for his participation in Glee, joined the cast of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, a series produced by the American channel ABC. Through social networks, the famous celebrated his casting for the production. “Honored to join this iconic show,” he said. According to Deadline, the actor will play Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a character described as insightful, impatient and brilliant.

He, who faced a family crisis that interfered with his career plans, leaving him with a chip on his shoulder and a lot to prove. The character is also generous by nature, but overly competitive, naturally talented and someone who is used to winning at everything. Shum Jr. joins previously announced actors Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.

The season 18 finale of Grey’s Anatomy left viewers in suspense, with main character Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, choosing to stay at Gray Sloan in Seattle and not move to Minnesota. Shum Jr., along with the rest of the new cast, will play the first-year surgical residents of Gray Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rework its teaching program.

One of Harry Shum Jr.’s standout roles was playing Mike Chang on Fox’s Glee, as well as playing Magnus Bane on Freeform/Netflix’s Shadowhunters. The artist also appeared in A24’s indie comedy All Everywhere at the Same Time, Daniels’ film that became an unconventional box office hit this year.