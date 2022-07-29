Hot Toys Finally Reveals Images of Their Mighty Thor ~ Marvel Universe 616

When the mystic hammer Mjolnir calls to Dr. Jane Foster, she finds that she cannot resist the pull of fate. Making her official MCU debut as the Mighty Thor, Jane’s life is forever changed when she mysteriously comes into possession of the reforged Mjolnir. And this week Hot Toys revealed their version of the Mighty Thor as their next 1/6th scale collectible figure inspired by Thor: Love and Thunder.

The highly detailed collectible figure is beautifully crafted based on Natalie Portman’s appearance as Mighty Thor in the movie, features a helmeted head sculpt, a newly developed head sculpt with wavy blonde hair sculpt, a newly designed body with arms seamless, finely tailored body armor in metallic silver and red with a fabric cape, sculpted accessories include a damaged Mjolnir with LED light-up function, a lightning-effect Mjolnir handle, and a figure stand.

A special edition available in select markets will include a beautifully applied interchangeable helmet with battle damage effects as a collector-exclusive bonus item.

