how old will and elizabeth are in each movie » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl featured not only Captain Jack Sparrow, but also Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, who became the franchise’s lead couple. So how old were Will and Elizabeth in each movie they appeared in? Walt Disney Pictures draws inspiration for its films wherever it can: from classic fairy tales to popular legends and even theme park attractions, as is the case with the film. Pirates of the Caribbean film series, based on the theme park attraction of the same name.

The franchise started in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, which introduced the characters who would lead the rest of the films, most notably Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). The film also introduced Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), the daughter of Governor Weatherby Swann, who is captured by Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), a blacksmith’s apprentice who was found clinging to a floating piece of one shipwrecked by Elizabeth and her father when he was young. Pirates of the Caribbean got its dose of romance through these two characters, who secretly fell in love for years and finally got married some time later.

O Pirates of the Caribbean The franchise saw Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann grow up and build their own family, as they went through a variety of adventures accompanied by Jack Sparrow. The couple has appeared in all but one of the movies, and even then, it’s possible to make a guess as to their ages in this period. Here’s how old they are in each movie they appeared in.

at the beginning of The Curse of the Black Pearl, Elizabeth and Governor Weatherby Swann were on their way to Port Royal when they found Will adrift at sea, as he was the only survivor of a pirate attack. Elizabeth and her father rescued him, and she took a gold locket that Will was wearing so he wouldn’t be branded a pirate. At this point, Elizabeth was 11 years old, as was Will, and with the film jumping eight years into the future to continue the story, Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann were 19 years old for the rest of the film. By the time The Curse of the Black Pearl was released, Knightley was 18 years old, while Bloom was 26.

Then Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann returned in the second part of the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. How does a year pass after the events of The Curse of the Black PearlElizabeth and Will were 20 years old in this second film, which begins with their marriage having to be postponed as they received arrest warrants for allowing Jack Sparrow to escape.

The arch built through The Curse of the Black Pearl and Dead Man’s Chest continued on Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, where Elizabeth and Will were between 21 and 22 years old. This film also saw the unusual wedding of Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, and a post-credits scene showed Elizabeth and her son Henry atop a cliff looking on the horizon for the Flying Dutchman ship. This scene takes place ten years later, so Elizabeth (and Will too, although he was already the Dutchman’s immortal captain) was 31-32 years old.

Pirates of the Caribbean: on strange seas is the only film in the franchise in which Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann do not appear, as it follows the adventures of Jack Sparrow and Barbossa. This, however, does not exclude them from making a sensible guess at their current ages in the pirates chronology. Based on when the events of In strange tides happens within the rest of the franchise’s timeline, it is possible to estimate the ages of Will and Elizabeth during this period to be around 42-43.

After Will and Elizabeth didn’t return to pirates of the caribbean 4they had cameos Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. This film followed his son Henry Turner as he teamed up with Jack Sparrow to free Will from the Flying Dutchman’s curse. Henry was 21 at the time, so Elizabeth and Will were 42-43 years old in their last (and brief) appearance on Dead men tell no stories. In an amusing twist, when the movie was released, Orlando Bloom was now closer to his Pirates of the Caribbean the character’s age as he was 40 years old, while Keira Knightley was 32 years old. The actors, however, only appeared on Thursday. pirates film to fulfill a contractual obligation, so her performance was fleeting and Knightley’s Elizabeth had no dialogue.