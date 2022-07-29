How to make your Instagram feed less like TikTok

If you use Instagram, you’ve probably noticed that the feed has been showing less content from the people you follow and more an infinite list of Reels and posts selected based on the type of content you usually consume — a model very similar to TikTok .

Instagram’s new content rating approach to competing with its Chinese rival has left many people dissatisfied, with nearly 100,000 of them signing a new petition to get Instagram back to the way it was. So, if you too are part of the group who want the “original network” back, here’s a guide on how to make Instagram less like TikTok.

Customize the feed

To escape the algorithm’s recommendations, you can choose to browse and follow the posts that are most interesting to you by changing the feed display between people you follow and “Favorites”.

To have Instagram show content from people you follow, do the following:

Open the Instagram app; Tap the Instagram logo in the upper left corner of the screen; Select the Following option to have the feed show content from the people you follow.

Use the “Following” option to follow the content of the accounts you follow (Screenshot: Igor Almenara)

To further customize your feed, you can create a list of “Favorite” accounts you want to track. To do this, follow the steps below:

Tap the Instagram logo in the upper left corner of the screen; Tap “Favorites” to follow content from favorite accounts; To know if an account is favorited, just check if it has an orange star on the right of its post; To add or remove an account from “Favorites” tap the menu located in the upper right corner of your profile; Select the “Favorites” option and refresh the list.

Use the “Favorites” option to follow the content of favorite accounts (Screenshot: Igor Almenara)

Use Instagram on the Web or Desktop

The desktop or web version of Instagram does not allow posting or accessing Reels or sponsored content: it is only possible to follow the Explore tab, Stories, posts from friends and publish photos or videos.

That way, you have a much cleaner feed, where you can follow the content of the people you follow instead of Reels, ads and posts that don’t interest you. O Canaltech has already explained how to use Instagram for desktop, however, if you prefer the web version, just access the Instagram website and log in normally.