How to post from Stories to Instagram feed

Post from Stories to Instagram feed it is a function that can go unnoticed by the users of the platform. That’s because the feature button is not shown on the Stories publishing screen.

Fortunately, you can turn a Stories into a traditional post on your profile. An important detail is that, to post from Stories to the Instagram feed, Stories must already be published on your profile. The tip applies to Android phones and also iPhone (iOS).

Open the Instagram app on your phone; In the upper left corner, tap “Your story” (your photo); Go to the image you want to publish; Tap “More” (three dots icon) in the lower right corner; Select “Share as Post…”; Make the desired edits and tap “Next”; Tap “Share” to post from Stories to Instagram feed.

Instagram has a button to post from Stories to feed. Valid for photos and videos (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Stories will be transformed into a traditional post on your Instagram profile.

Can I post an old Stories to feed?

Not. You can only post from Stories to Instagram feed if the Stories in question have not yet been archived. That is, you have up to 24 hours, when a Stories is available, to use the feature.

Can I edit Stories before publishing to feed?

Yup. The editing screen is the same used to make fixed posts in the profile. You can add filters, change the contrast, crop the image, among other options, before posting the photo on Instagram.

Can I post from feed to Instagram Stories?

Yes, you can go the other way and share a post from your Instagram feed to Stories.