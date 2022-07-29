How to quickly unmask lying people; science reveals

The HIG (High-Value Detainee Interrogation Group, or High-Value Interrogation Group) specializes in creating lie detection. Eric Barker, a behavior expert, used the same material to develop his own method. His language translates the technical terms, facilitating the use of these practices in everyday life.

Among the institutions that follow the same pattern are the FBI (Central Intelligence Agency) and the United States Department of Defense. Knowledge about identifying false information has been increasingly recognized. The parameters are related to the analysis of thoughts and actions, based on strategic attitudes.

Find out if someone is lying to you quickly with these initiatives

Be nice to the liar

By being nice and nice to a person, he will be more open to revealing his real interests. Depending on the way the other expresses himself in relation to his friends, talking bad behind his back and acting with prejudice, start to distrust his character.

Don’t rely entirely on body language

Despite being widespread on the internet these days, body language can be confusing. Others often use posture to convey confidence or make a good impression, even if it’s something disconnected from reality.

ask surprise questions

Break the dialogue by asking about something suspicious about the colleague, trying to see if there is any embarrassment. If you identify absence of expressions and a certain blush, perhaps the individual is lying.



Use strategic evidence

Raise important points and the same subject, trying to check for contradictions in the speech of others. When asking the same question twice, those who don’t lie, end up replicating the answer

Don’t challenge the liar too soon

Don’t be incisive, because the person can perceive your distrust, starting to move away or even changing the way of acting to continue deceiving.