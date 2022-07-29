How will operators charge for 5G? Will you have to pay more?

With the arrival of 5G in three more capitals today (29), the main telephone operators in the country are consolidating their strategy for this new market. The good news for the consumer is that, for now, prices for most packages should remain the same. But that could change as more cities receive this new technology.

5G is a new range of data transmission with speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G. With it, it will be possible to download a movie in less than 1 minute, for example.

To understand the packages of each operator, it is necessary to know the differences in the infrastructure that supports 5G. Are they:

5G DSS: uses 4G equipment (and frequency bands) to offer faster internet (around 100 Mbps). The main operators already offer this modality in several cities since 2020.

uses 4G equipment (and frequency bands) to offer faster internet (around 100 Mbps). The main operators already offer this modality in several cities since 2020. 5G NSA (Non Standalone): uses 5G frequency and utilizes central part of 4G network. Offers fast internet, but not so low latency (shorter response time between command and execution)

uses 5G frequency and utilizes central part of 4G network. Offers fast internet, but not so low latency (shorter response time between command and execution) 5G SA (Standalone) or “Thoroughbred”: uses frequency from an infrastructure dedicated only to 5G. It is the version that offers the main benefits, such as super-fast internet and low latency.

In all Brazilian cities, operators will have hybrid networks, with NSA and SA.

Sure: 5G NSA free

For now, the operator’s customers should not pay more to have access to 5G, both in prepaid and postpaid plans. In the cities of BH, João Pessoa and Porto Alegre, which received 5G today, the network is NSA.

The company says it has also implemented SA networks, a requirement by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) in the 5G auction. But, at first, this technology will be offered for industrial and agricultural applications.

To have 5G “pure blood”, ordinary users will be able to separately contract plans of this type, to be launched as the implementation of the new technology progresses.

“The main applications, like Netflix, YouTube, Uber, were developed to work on 4G. So the high speed of the 5G NSA is more than enough. When we have applications that use low latency, it makes sense for the consumer to have 5G SA” , said Márcio Carvalho, marketing director at Claro, at the debut of 5G in Brasília.

“If we launched 5G SA to consumers, they would pay more for something that doesn’t yet have specific applications,” he added.

Claro has a list of 5G+ compatible phones. Among them, models like Galaxy S22, Moto G71 5G, all iPhones 12 and iPhones 13, and Nokia G50.

For some devices, such as Moto Edge 20, Moto Edge 30, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, the operator recommends replacing them with a new SIM card.

TIM: free part and paid part

For now, in the three new cities, TIM customers will be able to browse 5G NSA networks for free.

To use the 5G SA (or “pure blood”) network, customers of the Tim Black and Tim Black Família plans must hire a booster of R$20 per month via the Meu TIM app.

It will give you an extra 50GB of data, as well as unlimited browsing on the Twitch streaming platform. The operator says it will add more benefits to this package in the future, such as access to the gaming platform via the cloud AWGwhich has titles like Fortnite, eFootball, Elder ring and GTA V.

New customers of these plans will not need to pay more and will have the benefit at no additional cost for 12 months.

According to the operator, owners of 5G smartphones from Samsung and Motorola do not need to change their chip to use the new technology.

Vivo: 5G NSA free

Like Claro, the operator will not charge for the use of its NSA networks. But anyone who wants to browse Vivo’s 5G SA network will have to purchase a new chip.

The operator also informed that in its portfolio it has 47 approved compatible devices, both in the 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz frequencies.

For more information, Vivo has a website talking about its 5G coverage.