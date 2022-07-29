HUGE spoiler was accidentally revealed; check out

Months ago, testimony given during the controversial defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp spoiled a significant plot point in the movie Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Films, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

As reported by The Direct, the entertainment industry consultant’s testimony Kathryn Arnold during the trial revealed significant information about Heard’s role in the upcoming DC Extended Universe sequel.

“They had [Mera] in the hospital very soon in the first part of the movie called Act One”said Arnold. “They had her inside a hospital and then she would do this action sequence at the end.”. She continued: “I believe in the first act of the movie, she was injured in some way… or has something to do with the baby.”.

Although it was reported in April that Aquaman 2 would introduce Arthur Curry and Mera’s son to the DCEU, these reports have remained rumors. According to these reports, the child, known as Aquababy in the DC Comics, would play a significant role in the sequel.

Created by Nick CardyArthur Curry Jr./Aquababy debuted in Aquaman #23 in 1965. This is not the first time Heard’s involvement in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is mentioned during the trial between Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.