HUGE spoiler was accidentally revealed; check out

Months ago, testimony given during the controversial defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp spoiled a significant plot point in the movie Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Films, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
As reported by The Direct, the entertainment industry consultant’s testimony Kathryn Arnold during the trial revealed significant information about Heard’s role in the upcoming DC Extended Universe sequel.
“They had [Mera] in the hospital very soon in the first part of the movie called Act One”said Arnold. “They had her inside a hospital and then she would do this action sequence at the end.”. She continued: “I believe in the first act of the movie, she was injured in some way… or has something to do with the baby.”.
Although it was reported in April that Aquaman 2 would introduce Arthur Curry and Mera’s son to the DCEU, these reports have remained rumors. According to these reports, the child, known as Aquababy in the DC Comics, would play a significant role in the sequel.
Created by Nick CardyArthur Curry Jr./Aquababy debuted in Aquaman #23 in 1965. This is not the first time Heard’s involvement in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is mentioned during the trial between Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will take place years after the events of Aquaman A new synopsis for the DCEU film has revealed that the sequel will find Aquaman reluctantly teaming up with his half-brother, Orm, to take on a more empowered Black Manta.
The introduction of Aquababy, as well as Black Manta’s larger role in the Aquaman sequel, has led some fans to believe that the film may be a partial adaptation of Aquaman: Death of a Princea 1970s comic that ended with Black Manta choking Aquababy to death.
Heard, who first played Mera in Justice League 2017, recently stated that he “fought” with the Warner Bros. to keep your role in the sequel. “They didn’t want to include me in the movie”, she said. While Heard will appear in the film as Mera, she has described him as a “much reduced version of this role”.
During his testimony at the trial, the president of the DC Films, Walter Hamadaconfirmed that the studio had considered recasting Heard’s role in Aquaman 2. However, this is not due to the abuse allegations put forward by Johnny Depp, but out of concerns about the lack of chemistry between her and Jason Momoa.
“Editorially, they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it would take a lot of effort to get there.”, he said. Hamada also testified that the studio did not alter Heard’s role in the film.
In December 2018, Mera’s interpreter wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Post, in which she recounted her experiences with domestic abuse. Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019, alleging that she lied in her article.
Amber Heard also filed a $100 million lawsuit against Johnny Depp for defamation. During the trial, Heard recounted experiences of alleged physical abuse and sexual assault during her marriage to Depp. Heard the court battle and her future as Mera is still uncertain.