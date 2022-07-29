Iman Vellani, by Ms. Marvel, Has Fake Accounts To Discuss With Fans: “It’s So Liberating” – News Seen on the web

Iman Vellani was introduced as Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Ms. Disney+ Marvel.

Actress Iman Vellani was introduced as Kamala Khan recently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the series Ms. Disney+ Marvel. A huge fan of the MCU – as well as her character – before she was even part of the famous superhero franchise, Vellani recently revealed that she created fake accounts on Reddit communities to discuss with Marvel fans and keep up with what is being talked about.

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Iman Vellani confirmed that while she doesn’t have a public social media account, she does use Reddit under aliases to discuss Marvel fan theories and what’s to come for the franchise. . “I’m not on social media publicly, but I have a lot of private accounts, especially on Reddit. Just, like, arguing with people about theories, I’m like, ‘You don’t even know what’s coming, man! You are so wrong!’ It’s so liberating,” says Vellani.

These discussions about Marvel don’t just stop on internet forums, as Iman Vellani recently criticized Doctor Strange 2 and went to complain to Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios. Even in the last episode of Ms. Marvel, the actress sent an “freaked” email to Kevin Feige upon discovering a change in the character’s origin – who was confirmed as a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

in Ms. Marvel, we meet Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a 16-year-old who grew up in Jersey City. Of Pakistani origin, the teenager is a student who enjoys writing fanfics and has a special fascination with superheroes, particularly the Avengers and Captain Marvel. However, she struggles to fit in at home and make friends at school, with few teenagers having the same interests as her. However, Kamala’s life changes drastically when she acquires superpowers. With her mysterious new abilities, she realizes that being a superhero is a big responsibility, as well as having to balance her school life, while also having the experience of being part of a Muslim family in the United States.

Also in the interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, Iman Vellani recalled when she got the role on her last day of high school, with Marvel producer/casting director Sarah Finn asking her to join a last-minute video call.

“It was the last day of high school, and we were doing stuff, and I get a text from Sarah Finn, and she’s like, ‘Hey, can you take this call?’ And I was like ‘Oh no!’ And they were like, ‘Oh, we sent you the link, come in right now.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ And I’m in my friend’s garage, and they’re watching me from the car, and I’m trying not to have a reaction. because Kevin Feige is on my phone. My brain was spinning, and so I got back in the car, and they’re like, ‘So what happened? Did you win the lottery or something?’ I was like, ‘Basically!’” says the actress.

all episodes of Ms. Marvel are available on Disney+. Iman Vellani returns as Kamala Khan in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.