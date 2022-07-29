Iman Vellani secretly debates Ms. Marvel with fans online

lady marvel Star Iman Vellani engages in a fan rant about Marvel theories using private social media accounts. Vellani plays Kamala Khan in lady marvel on the Disney+ series, which premiered on June 8 and ended on July 13. The series serves as Kamala (and Vellani)’s introduction to the MCU, following Khan as she struggles to balance her newfound powers with her family and everyday life as a Pakistani-American teenager.

The series has spawned many fan theories online, mostly due to a mutant tease. in the last minutes of the final. In the scene, Kamala’s friend and resident science expert Bruno refers to her having “some kind of mutation” as a possible explanation for his powers while the X-Men theme plays in the background. With Kamala’s return to the screens officially confirmed for 2023 The wonders, theories abound as to whether the Phase 5 movie will delve into the mutant lore and what that might lead to in subsequent phases. The finale’s post-credits scene featured a cameo from Captain Marvel that presumably sets The wonders, igniting more burning questions from fans.

In an interview in Late Night with Seth Meyers, Vellani discusses his connection to the character and the surrealism of being a Marvel fan and taking on a role in the MCU. She goes on to describe one of the perks of being an insider superfan. Check out what she said:

“I’m not on social media publicly, but I have a lot of private accounts, especially on Reddit. I’m like, arguing with people about theories like ‘you don’t even know what’s coming, man! ‘it’s so wrong!’ It’s so freeing.”

This hobby marks another similarity between Vellani and his onscreen character. Inside lady marvelKamala’s YouTube channel is featured even before she, featuring fanart and fanfiction about various heroes, as well as theories about what certain Avengers are up to. Kamala’s fandom has roots in the comics, with Marvel excitedly telling other heroes about their fanfics upon meeting them. It’s safe to say that Kamala’s screen adaptation will likely follow in the footsteps of its comic book predecessor and be just as geeky when she meets her fellow heroes. With Vellani’s confession about her secret involvement with the fanbase, it’s clear that the character is in perfect hands.

Vellani is the latest in a new cast of Marvel actors who have a built-in passion for their characters’ source material and larger universes. By Tom Holland Spider man fandom to Hailee Steinfeld’s enthusiasm for the MCU, many of the actors who take on the roles of Marvel’s younger heroes grew up with superhero movies and comics. This follows an in-universe MCU trend where heroes like Kamala Khan, Peter Parker, and Kate Bishop idolize the Avengers from afar before becoming involved in their world. It’s a clever and humorous way of dealing with the fact that the MCU’s heroes no longer exist in a vacuum and are part of a larger, rapidly expanding world. This dynamic could also offer a lot of emotional rewards in future movies and shows, as young superfans enjoy lady marvel eventually meet – and fight alongside – their heroes. Anyway, as the Internet remains full of theories, maybe Vellani will chime in every now and then and clear things up.

